For a welcome change, the weather cooperated Sunday as crews on the ground and in the air battled the Grizzly Creek Fire, which had grown to 25,690 acres amid relatively calm winds.
“The advance of the fire was limited by the weather really well today,” said Jeff Surber, operations section chief from the Great Basin incident management team, during a Sunday night community event that aired live on Facebook.
“The fire never picked up a lot of energy today,” he said, later adding, “Fuels will not carry the fire when the winds are not blowing.”
Landscape features such as rocky cliffs, barren hillsides and an old lava flow provided some natural barriers to the fire spreading, several incident managers who addressed the public last night agreed. Also promising is that the Hanging Lake recreation area is still intact and certain parts of Glenwood Canyon show few signs of burn.
According to the Grizzly Creek website, “Activity in the No Name area was quiet as the containment lines held and crews worked to bring in water with hose lays and aerial water drops.”
But between slivers of good news about the fire that started Aug. 10, and which prompted the indefinite closure of I-70 from Glenwood Springs to Gypsum, as well as the temporary closure of Independence Pass (which has since reopened), were some hard realities about the smoke that has impacted Glenwood Springs, Gypsum, Eagle and the Roaring Fork Valley. This week's weather forecast also looks daunting.
Air resource advisor William Basye spoke of how some of the smoke particles from this fire are tiny and potentially dangerous if they penetrate one’s lungs.
On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued an air quality health advisory for the affected counties, according to the Grizzly Creek Fire’s webpage, https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6942/. Garfield County followed suit with its own health advisory.
“If you smell smoke, maybe skip that day and not go for a walk,” said Basye.
There’s still no timetable when I-70 through the canyon can reopen as “It’s not safe right now” due to fire on the road and burning trees next to the road, said Scott Fitzwilliams, White River National Forest supervisor. Ultimately the reopening decision will be determined by the Colorado Department of Transportation and the state’s highway patrol, he said.
Fitzwilliams did share promising news that some sections of the canyon were not burned.
“I don’t want you to think it’s blackened canyon walls,” Fitzwilliams said. He added, “Over 600 firefighters and aviators are working their butts off to get a handle on this.”
The weather forecast this week was for more hot and dry weather with a chance of thunderstorm activity later in the week and a “very low chance of precipitation or rain,” according to incident commander Marty Adell.