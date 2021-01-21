Although Howard Wallach got to meet Joe Biden in 2014, it was his second encounter with the now 46th president of the United States that really left a lasting impression on him.
Wallach, who was volunteering for the Democratic Party in 2014, recalled having a brief conversation with Biden at the Eagle County Airport about the forthcoming election between Democratic Sen. Mark Udall and Republican challenger Rep. Cory Gardner. Unfortunately, according to Wallach, his discussion with Biden about Colorado’s U.S. Senate race was ultimately cut short.
“We didn’t really get to finish the conversation,” Wallach said.
However, when Wallach had the opportunity to meet Biden for the second time at a fundraiser in Pitkin County, six years later, it was like no time had passed.
“I told him the last time we talked I was really unhappy because I didn’t get to tell you what I wanted to tell you about the Udall race and he remembered the whole thing,” Wallach said. “It was stunning.”
Wallach, who today serves as chair of the Pitkin County Democrats, said he watched Wednesday’s inauguration with his wife of 54 years, Betty Wallach.
“[Betty] is wearing her pearls and American flag lapel pin and we’re watching and celebrating,” he said.
However, not everyone was as enthusiastic about tuning in for Wednesday’s inauguration as some Pitkin County Democrats.
“I didn’t see it because I was taking care of real business,” Garfield County commissioner, John Martin, said of the inauguration. “So, I didn’t watch the inauguration. I hope it went well and we can get on with life.”
Martin, a Republican, said he was concerned about how the incoming administration’s policies would impact the local oil and gas industry.
“We haven’t identified our new, alternative energy source and I’m all for it, but what is it and when is it going to come online?” Martin asked. “In the meantime, how are we going to keep people warm, cool and motoring down the road?”
For Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury, a Democrat, Biden’s executive order to rejoin the Paris climate agreement was welcome news. McNicholas Kury, who previously served as Pitkin County’s elections manager, said the Trump administration’s false claims of widespread voter fraud, were “anti-American.”
“It just flies in the face of reality,” McNicholas Kury said. “The 2020 election was probably the most professional, most transparent, accessible election that has ever been run and had historic voter turnout despite a pandemic.”
Despite differences of opinions about Biden’s policies, local Republicans and Democrats alike, all condemned the violent insurrection in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.
“The violence and all of that was completely 100% despicable, unacceptable, and disgusting,” said Lou Vallario, Garfield County Sheriff.
“Once you cross that line into criminal behavior, you’re a criminal. And, whether that is someone on the far left, the far right, or someone in the middle, it’s not tolerated. So, from that perspective I thought it was absolutely disgusting to see those people climbing the walls and breaching our Capitol of all buildings,” said Vallario.
Vallario, a Republican who supported Trump, did not blame the insurrection on the former president but rather a few “bad apples.”
“I am not one of these people that is going to be theatrical and blame all of this on Trump,” Vallario said. “You had a few bad apples out of the thousands and thousands that crossed the line and violated the law.”
Voces Unidas De Las Montañas Executive Director Alex Sánchez said he hoped the Biden administration’s policies would benefit local immigrant communities. The social justice organization based in Glenwood Springs applauded Biden’s executive orders to stop construction on the border wall and end Trump’s travel ban.
“We have faced a lot of discrimination. We have faced a lot of oppressive policies where our families are being attacked left and right. Where our families are being, literally, rounded up by federal police,” Sánchez said. “These are hardworking families who are the backbone of communities like Aspen, of communities like Vail.”
Sánchez described the swearing in of the nation’s first female vice president, Kamala Harris, as a truly historic moment.
“We are asking the Biden administration to once and for all pass comprehensive immigration reform,” Sánchez said. “And, tackle some of the broken systems that we’ve seen for decades in this country that have gone unaddressed by several administrations.”