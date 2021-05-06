It’s ironic. In order to access the 126-acre property that Ascendigo Autism Services hopes will host its summer camp and ranch concept, one has to drive up what becomes a dirt road called Harmony Lane.
On the roughly five-mile drive to Missouri Heights from Highway 82, one passes several yard signs in the otherwise rural area demanding to keep the neighborhood exactly that: rural. During one particular drive in late April to meet Ascendigo CEO Peter Bell for a tour of the land, the only residents seen were four mule deer and a rabbit.
But behind those signs — which read in bold, all-caps letters, “KEEP MISSOURI HEIGHTS RURAL” and “SAY NO TO ASCENDIGO!” — are 485 petition signatories, according to the grassroots organizers behind the opposition movement to the nonprofit’s proposal, who have a website.
Keep MO Heights Rural is a sophisticated operation. It has a website, at which someone can learn more about the position — namely, that the proposed Ascendigo Ranch would bring unprecedented traffic and commercial activity to the Missouri Heights area, thus destroying the rural nature of neighborhoods. Additionally, people can write letters to the editor, print or download flyers, obtain bumper stickers, yard signs or donate money to the cause via a GoFundMe page.
There is no charitable organization listed with the Colorado Secretary of State, but there is a listed P.O. box in Carbondale, at which people can mail checks to support the otherwise volunteer-driven opposition effort. And while there is no name affiliated with the movement on the “contact us” webpage, there is an email account.
That doesn’t mean members who disagree, often vehemently, with Ascendigo’s proposal for the property — which would include a base camp of up to 6,800 square feet, an activity barn up to 14,000 square feet, camper and staff lodges each up to 8,000 square feet, a caretaker dwelling up to 3,500 square feet and an ADU up to 2,500 square feet and a guest cabin up to 1,700 square feet — haven’t been vocal about their feelings on the matter. In addition to the letters-to-the-editors campaign, Bell and Chief Operating Officer Dan Richardson, who also serves as Carbondale mayor, have fielded what Bell described as sometimes aggressive lines of questions from neighbors. Social media conversations, too, have turned unproductive, he said.
“On Saturday … Dan stayed and answered any questions, and I took about 20 people,” Bell said of a walking tour. “I walked about 50 yards, turned around and was going to talk about the big overview, and someone asked a question about the equestrian facility. And I said let’s back up and talk about the camp, and one guy said, ‘We’re not here to talk about your camp, we’re here to talk about the use of this land.’”
Complaints have ranged from traffic concerns to the would-be smell of bacon in the morning — not that there have ever been cafeteria options on the current meadowlands to know such things, he pointed out.
In all seriousness, though, Bell hopes that Garfield County commissioners, who review Ascendigo’s application at 1 p.m. Monday, focus on the merits of the application rather than the “noise” of the naysayers, many of whom tout as fact what he maintains is outright misinformation.
“The proposal application is a land-use application that goes through the planning department with the county. That application will be reviewed and then the three commissioners will be the ones who ultimately make the decision,” he said, noting that because the proposed ranch requires only a limited-impact review, the application will not have to go through the Garfield County Planning and Zoning Commission.
The opposing naysayers don’t see it that way, arguing that the entire culture of the area will be undermined by the up to 48 staff members and 24 campers — as well as their families and caretakers going in and out of the camp on arrival and pick-up days — irreparably. But, Bell said, the alternative could have had far larger impacts.
Two parcels comprise the property: Whitecloud Ridge, at 79.5 acres, and Harmony Heights, at 47.29 acres. Whitecloud Ridge was already subdivided into 13 lots. That would have meant 13 single-family homes. And Harmony Heights could have allowed for another eight.
“That’s why we say up to 21 homes. I can assure you that anybody that is there looking to put homes is going to figure out ways to add additional homes to the site,” Bell said.
Nearly 500 people maintain they’d prefer to take their chances. Three county commissioners will ultimately make the decision — far down the road from Monday’s initial discussion, at which point a public site visit will be scheduled. Bell anticipates protesters.