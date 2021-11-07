Day 63 Scene from the lonely New Mexico highway between Socorro and Truth or Consequences, heading …

“There’s nothing wrong with a good delusion.”

— Quark (Armin Shimerman), from the “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine” episode,

“The Passenger”

Editor’s note: Longtime Aspen Daily News readers — and Mountain Gazette readers before that — are familiar with M. John Fayhee’s journalistic work. Here, we offer a glimpse of a more personal endeavor, his upcoming book, by publishing an excerpt. Buckle in, dear reader, for something a little different for your Sunday reading.

Author’s note: With imminent sexagenarianism looming on my personal event horizon, I decided to do something of relative note. Circumstances did not allow me to, say, attempt the Pacific Crest Trail, as I had several work projects on the front burner that I did not want to abandon, even temporarily. Plus, there was a good possibility my wife would justifiably have divorced me had I yet again slung my pack and headed to the hills, leaving her behind to keep the domestic ship afloat. Consequently, I needed something close to my home, something I could integrate into my increasingly staid ­domestic status quo without too much disruption.

I decided to try to hike at least an hour every day for an entire year.

With me almost every step of the way during what turned out to be a successful 367-day quest that covered maybe 1,200 miles was my dog Casey, who was five at the beginning and six at the end.

What follows is a chapter taken from that period, excerpted from a book — not yet published, and likely unpublishable — titled, “A Long Tangent: An old man and his young dog hike every day for a solid year.”

Though the book is mainly set in New Mexico’s Gila Country, my current home territory, much of it takes place in the mountains of Colorado, where I lived for 24 years.

This particular chapter focuses on vehicles in general and my 1999 Toyota 4Runner — named “Pronto” — which was originally purchased at Bighorn Toyota (nee Bighorn Motors) in Glenwood Springs, specifically. So — tenuous though it might be — there is something of a Roaring Fork Valley hook.

Day 132

I had been invited to drive to Tucson — where it was about 200 degrees — to hike a 13-mile section of the Arizona Trail (AZT) with a Republican member of the U.S. House of Representatives, who not long thereafter became a U.S. Senator, even though, weirdly enough, she had lost the election (yay democracy!). It was a choreographed event and I was but one ­member of what turned out to be a sizable ­contingent consisting primarily of the types of socially well-placed individuals you would expect to be invited to accompany a professional politician perceived by many (inaccurately, it turned out) to be on an upward career trajectory.

For me, it was something of a well-timed interface with memory lane, as, exactly 20 years prior, I had become one of the first people to thru-hike the 850-mile AZT. Verily, I had been on the same section the Congresswoman and her retinue planned to hike on the exact same date back in 1997.

When I pulled up in my mud-covered, dented and scratched Toyota 4Runner, eyes squinted and brows furrowed. I would not have been the least bit surprised had one of the supposedly surreptitious security people — camouflaged as trail trash, except they were too well-groomed, wore hyper-pricy footwear and had wires coming out of their ears — intercepted me and asked what my business was. (The son of one of the other hikers had been murdered during the 2011 assassination attempt on then-Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, so I could understand the nervousness factor at seeing someone like me drive up in an SUV that wreaked of pot smoke and sported a plastic brontosaurus — procured many years ago from the gift shop at Dinosaur National Monument — attached to the front bumper.)

Every other vehicle at the trailhead was fresh off the lot. Rides with blemish-free exteriors, the price tags of which my low-rent brain could scarcely begin to calculate.

When we returned late that afternoon, one of the other hikers said of my 4Runner — named “Pronto” — “Yep, that sure looks like a New Mexico car.” All those within earshot smiled — or, better stated, smirked — and nodded their heads. I didn’t know whether he was being intentionally condescending or backhandedly flattering. I took it as the latter. I thanked him for the compliment, patted my four-wheeled companion on its pockmarked hood and drove back to the Land of Enchantment, pondering the concept of vehicles as they relate to self-propelled outdoor recreationists, which was a worthy topic for contemplation, given that our chummy relationship with the internal-combustion engine etches an indelible hypocrisy-based scarlet letter on the foreheads of those of us who are inclined to shake our fists at the oil and gas industries while simultaneously feeling perfectly comfortable — as but one example — driving eight hours to Tucson to hike for seven hours.

*****

It used to be a point-of-pride among backpacker/climber/backcountry-skier-types that, the less you spent on your vehicle, and the less reliable it was, and the uglier it was, the more cachet you brought with you to the trailhead. For a while there, a lot of my hygiene-challenged, pack-toting amigos used as a personality-scrutiny gauge whether you had more money tied up in your hiking gear than you did in your wheels. And the more things your vehicle didn’t have, the cooler you were considered. Extra image points were awarded for a lack of bumpers, hoods, fenders and windshield wipers. I once traded a bicycle, a 12-string guitar and a pound of weed for a long-discarded UPS van that had zero doors. Every time I pulled into a boondocks parking lot, that pitiful excuse for motorized transportation drew envious “oohs” and “aahs.” Anyone who showed up with a car, truck, van, motorcycle, tractor or riding lawnmower that was made in the same decade in which we were living was considered pretentious and, consequently, much too arrogant for our lofty anti-loftiness standards.

I don’t know exactly when this started to change. Probably when fuel injection began to overtake carburation, giving engines altitude versatility without having to pull out a screwdriver every time you went a few thousand vertical feet up or down. Definitely by the time four-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive vehicles started making their way into the consumer mainstream. Or when backcountry devotees of a certain vintage began to settle down and get real jobs with real incomes with real spouses and real kids. Somewhere along the line, many previously sane people became comfortable with the concept of taking on significant debt. Either way, lots of hikers, climbers, mountain bikers, backcountry skiers et al started traveling to the ends of roads in vehicles that had all their headlights and did not boast a single door and/or fender that was a different color than the rest of the vehicle.

Minivans soon followed.

It was simultaneously perplexing and depressing, as things often are when a perfect storm of devolution is afoot.

Right before my wife and I relocated from Colorado to New Mexico, flush (very relatively speaking) — for one of the few times in my life — with a few extra dollars procured from the sale of a house that was far from paid off, we purchased Pronto, then eight years old, with 72,000 miles on the odometer. Pronto had been babied its entire life and, ­consequently, it verily glowed when the sun hit it. The man I bought it from was a non-smoker who owned no pets. It didn’t stink! Everything worked! No dangling fenders or mismatched colors! I could scarcely believe my good vehicular fortune!

It was by far the most top-shelf vehicle I had ever owned — to the point that I was a bit embarrassed to be seen driving it. At the time, I also owned a 1986 Toyota LandCruiser FJ60 — purchased in Breckenridge, Colorado, under dubious legal circumstances with money that technically belonged to a now-defunct corporation with which I was peripherally involved — that was more rust than metal. So, for several years, I used Pronto only for business-type road trips, upon which I would generally leave under cover of darkness, lest one of my compadres see me behind the wheel of such a shiny vehicle. Other than that, it stayed hidden away in the garage. But, eventually, my LandCruiser ­began to decompose to the degree that I had to retire it. I mean, the back seat was pretty much starting to drag on the pavement. It was heartbreaking to see such a once-noble beast stagger to the finish line.

Pronto at that point was almost 10 years old, which gave it enough temporal standing that I could park at any trailhead without hiding my face in shame if confronted by one of the few of my unwashed brethren who was not yet dead, incarcerated, missing in action or — worse — repented of their colorful past. By then, almost every vehicle I encountered anywhere near the backcountry cost almost as much as my first hovel. Often, these were monster-sized pick-up trucks carrying mountain bikes with price tags that come close to my meager annual income.

I get it. Newer cars are more fuel efficient, more comfortable and more reliable than the oxidized wrecks that have long borne me to the hinterlands. And advancements in safety features are not inconsequential considerations. And new vehicles can talk to the stars! They orient you (often with mixed results)! They alert responsible people if you have so much as a minor mishap. Plus, I guess it’s beneficial for our pitiful excuse of a life-sucking economy if people with high credit scores buy new vehicles on a regular basis. And, truth be told, were I not a resident in good stead of the poor house — like if I won one of those giant lotteries you read about — I would maybe consider ­upgrading my vehicular situation to this century. But I am, so I don’t.

*****

It just seems like something is askew when avid outdoors people buy a $40,000 Outback, a $60,000 Toyota Tundra or an $80,000 Ford Raptor. There’s a panache factor decrepit piece-of-shit mountain and desert cars have that these types of new vehicles clearly do not. (Maybe they one day will.)

Rumor has it that renowned climber Fred Beckey, who passed away in 2017, bragged about never having owned a car that cost more than $200. That was plus-or-minus me for many years. My first car was a 1967 Volvo 122S, which cost $600. It was named “The Rock,” because its faded grey color and rounded shape resembled a boulder. It even had its own song: “Standing on the Rock,” by the Ozark Mountain Daredevils. The Rock died in a head-on collision with a drunk driver. My second car, a 1967 Ford Econoline Van, cost $200. It was named “Atom Heart Mother,” after the Pink Floyd album, which was one of the two eight-track tapes that were part of the deal. Then there was the $250 1973 Plymouth Duster I owned when I met my wife in Grand County, Colorado. (She was not all that impressed.) That was named “Slick,” after the condition of its tire tread. Of course, all this was many years ago, and inflation has hit even raggedy rides.

While living in Denver in the 1980s, I dropped four grand — which then seemed like all the money in the world — on a gnarly 1981 4WD Toyota pick-up, poetically named “Truck,” that I drove all over the Rocky Mountains, the Southwest deserts, Mexico and Central America. I ended up — very stupidly — selling Truck a year or so after returning from a bumpy foray to Honduras. It was in need of major repairs I could not financially justify. I could not bear to look at Truck as I watched it being driven away.

A few years later, my wife and I were day-hiking along the road to Kite Lake outside Alma, Colorado — the highest incorporated municipality in the country — and passed a cabin that had next to it a dilapidated shed, in which — I was shocked to observe — was parked Truck. I recognized it immediately because of some modifications I had made to its hull. It had obviously been left to rot. Truck’s eyes lit up when it saw us, then fell downward. It looked so forlorn and embarrassed at its condition. I wanted to say something, but I could not find the proper words. We walked on. I have regretted ever since that I did not try to buy Truck back, even if it could no longer run, even if it just sat in my driveway. We could have shot the breeze on a daily basis about that crazy trip to Central America, and every stupid other thing we did together.

I still choke up whenever I think of Truck abandoned in that shed, where it might be still. Alone.

*****

It took about 12 minutes as my primary mode of transport for things to change with Pronto, once it replaced my LandCruiser as my daily driver. Dents and scratches began to appear with stunning regularity and the stench of cigar and pot smoke and wet/muddy/skanky dog residue began to dominate the interior. Still, compared to the previous cars, trucks and SUVs I had owned, I was driving through some mighty high alfalfa. As previously stated, at first, I was a bit self-conscious about showing up at the trailhead piloting something that was not leaking and spewing all manner of noxious fumes and fluids. But, by then, my concern was sorely misplaced. Since trailhead parking lots had started looking like national-forest-sized CarMax Superstores you see in large cities, I was once again right where I was meant to be: behind the times. My life often seems like one constant interface with a malfunctioning time machine treadmill permanently stuck in never-ending idle mode. I go nowhere slow and backwards fast, and often stall out while doing so.

What am I saying? That, yet again, I miss the good ol’ days? Maybe. I mean, who doesn’t? That’s OK, because every day is a future good ol’ day for someone. Hopefully, for me too.

I fully understand that vehicles are nothing more than manufactured aggregations of metal, plastic and rubber. It is nuts to anthropomorphize them, to look at them as anything save pieces of gear, to give them names, to tell them everything will be all right when they go into the shop for major surgery, to tearfully say good-bye as you’re cleaning out your stuff when their time with you is up.

But all those vehicles that have taken me along the potholed dirt roads that have defined my life have been more than pieces of gear. They are buddies, along for the ride. Chariots of desire that take their mission-in-life — to get my wife, my dog and me not only in, but out again — very seriously.

Pronto now has 240,000 miles and counting. It’s looking a bit rough around the edges and it’s bleeding little oil droplets. I plan to keep on the road at least until Casey’s time on earth is done. She loves Pronto. She has a bed carved out in the back that has been her comfort place her whole life. Some people have crates for their dogs. I have a 1999 4Runner named Pronto that regularly takes us places most people would not believe. Every time we walk toward Pronto, Casey’s tail wags. While sometimes, sure, we end up at the vet’s office, most times, we end up hiking through the astounding wild country that surrounds our home.

One day, probably sooner rather than later, Pronto will become too tired to travel farther. I will then leave it parked in my yard — like I should have done with Truck — where we’ll be able to reminisce about past journeys. We can talk about the friends who once rode with us. We can wonder aloud who will outlive who.

By then, perhaps I will have won one of those giant lotteries you read about — upon which case I will truly be able to afford to drive an endless series of dilapidated wrecks with dangling headlights and mismatched fenders. No need to worry about extended warranties if you’re rich. I’ll be like one of those wonderful rescue places that take in only geriatric animals and pamper them right up to the point that the rainbow bridge beckons. I will give them all names and we will drive along the rutted roads that crisscross the American West until it’s time to turn the engine off for the very last time. And we will remember that all that is old once started out new.

“The blind man rattling

An empty tin cup

Makes more noise than

A yuppie gunning

His BMW

On this way

To the graveyard.”

— A.D. Winans, “A Poem for the Working Man and the Upper Mobile Yuppie”

For 12 years, M. John Fayhee was the editor of the Mountain Gazette. He worked for three years as a staff writer for the Aspen Daily News and still does remote editing work for the paper from his home in Silver City, New Mexico.