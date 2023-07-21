If you are looking for sugar coating of the planet’s environmental problems and assurances that everything will turn out fine due to human ingenuity, then Pulitzer Prize-winning author Elizabeth Kolbert’s free lecture in Aspen Friday probably isn’t for you.
Kolbert documented in eye-popping details the ways that tinkering can backfire when efforts are made to right human-caused wrongs in the natural world in the book, “Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future.” She dove into the consequences of human-caused climate change for other species in the book “The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History,” which won a Pulitzer Prize in 2015.
What she has learned through working on her books and as an environmental commentator for The New Yorker hasn’t left her with a lot of optimism for the future of the planet.
“I’m not optimistic, I’ll be frank,” she said. “There’s a great quote attributed to the late Cormac McCarthy. I think it goes something like, ‘I’m a pessimist but that’s no reason to be gloomy.’”
Kolbert was named the Elizabeth Paepcke Visionary Honoree at the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ annual summer benefit Thursday night. She is the featured speaker at ACES’ William A. Nitze Lecture from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at Paepcke Auditorium. Her presentation is titled, “Man in the Anthropocene.”
In a telephone interview from her house in western Massachusetts this week, Kolbert said events this summer should be sounding alarms over what humans have wrought.
“When people come to me for answers on how do you stay positive at a historical moment like this, I don’t have a good answer,” she said. “I think that’s particularly true this summer when we’re seeing the reality of what we’ve created, vis-a-vis climate change, more starkly than we have any time before, probably.”
Record high temperatures are rolling over most continents in the world. Smoke from massive wildfires in Canada is choking American cities. Vermont experienced flooding that turned city streets into rivers. Sea surface temperatures off south Florida have hit extraordinary levels. Antarctica has historically low sea ice.
Kolbert will try to put events into perspective in her Aspen presentation.
“One important point that I will make and why I tend to write about these issues is I think pretending this is not going on is the most dangerous thing of all,” Kolbert said. “I’m going to be talking about what we’re seeing in nature even as we speak.
“What I really hope to achieve, and people can decide for themselves what to do with the information, I really want to convey to people that we live in an unprecedented moment in history,” she continued. “It’s really unprecedented in geologic history and that's a pretty big deal. It’s a big claim to make but it’s a justified claim to make.”
The age of man isn’t a pretty period for the rest of the planet’s creatures. Climate change is resulting in longer, more intense heat waves. Sea levels are rising. Drought-stressed forests are more susceptible to disease and burning. Climate change combined with clearing of habitat and other actions threatens to eliminate 20 to 50% of flora and fauna species on Earth by the end of the 21st century, Kolbert concluded in “The Sixth Extinction.”
“We ourselves, one species and that is homo sapiens, has become really the dominant force on the planet and we’re influencing everything from not just the weather but climate, to the temperature of the deep oceans to causing earthquakes,” Kolbert said. “We have radically altered the surface of the Earth. We are quite possibly causing a major extinction event.
“All of these things would be huge in and of themselves, separately, and coming all at the same time they have many people, geologists, convinced we have entered this new geologic epoch, Anthropocene.”
Kolbert is a master storyteller. Instead of bombarding readers with tons of statistics and lists of facts, she took to the field for her books to see problems and proposed solutions firsthand. In “Under a White Sky” she writes about geoengineering — the deliberate, large-scale intervention in Earth’s natural systems to counteract climate change. She also writes about human missteps made while trying to reverse earlier human blunders during intervention in nature. She said her presentations also rely on storytelling.
“I am going to be telling some of the stories from ‘Under a White Sky’ of our interesting, potentially brilliant, potentially whacky attempts to counter some of our previous attempts to intervene in nature,” she said. “I’m going to be talking about what we’re seeing in nature even as we speak.”
But Kolbert isn’t ready to give up and she doesn’t want others to do so either. She applauded efforts in Colorado and other states to preserve designated wilderness, roadless areas and national parks, where man’s intervention is limited. She applauded the efforts of environmental organizations for trying to build awareness of climate change and working for the benefit of other creatures.
When asked whether humans should continue undertaking efforts to clean up the messes they have created with the natural world, even at the risk of missteps, Kolbert said she advocates careful consideration of issues, but she doesn’t have the answers. “I do leave it to readers to decide that for themselves,” she said.
She understands that people want answers.
“As one of the people that I rely on, a professor emeritus at Princeton, once told me, ‘There are sort of only lousy choices for now on. There are no easy choices,’” Kolbert said. “That, I think, is very painful and people find that debilitating. The one thing I would say is we have to be willing to confront some really messy choices and take our heads out of the sand.”
While Friday’s lecture is free, ACES is requesting advance registration at aspennature.app.neoncrm.com/np/clients/aspennature/eventRegistration.jsp?event=1365&
And don’t worry. Kolbert's goal isn’t to bum everyone out with her presentation.
“I realize that a lot of these things are gloomy topics but I also try to write and talk about them with a certain amount of dark humor, so there’ll be some laughs, too, I hope,” she said.