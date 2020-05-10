A Mother’s Day like no other; Aspen Valley Hospital saw 44 babies, Valley View had 107

The first Mother’s Day under the pandemic could see flowers, chocolates, breakfast in bed (for the ambitious) and maybe mom’s choice for her own day of play. Mother’s Day 2020 is unique in that hand sanitizer, mandatory clothing changes after visitors, and enjoying newborns from a safe distance are signs of the times.
Aspen moms, both first-timers and those with experience, recently shared their stories of carrying a baby and giving birth during COVID-19. Some 44 babies were born at Aspen Valley Hospital between March 15 and May 7, according to spokeswoman Jennifer Slaughter.
Valley View Hospital has seen 107 babies born during that same time period, said spokeswoman Stacey Gavrell.
Each mom who gave birth during the pandemic has her own tale to tell, and so too will children who may someday use it as their personal contribution to an important time of modern history.
Happy Mother’s Day to all moms, and especially to those who shared their stories with us today.
Olivia and Travis Van Domelen
When Hayes Harper Van Domelen is older, she’ll understand why her grandparents are wearing masks in all of the baby pictures.
Born April 6 at AVH to Olivia and Travis Van Domelen, Hayes made her earthly debut during some admittedly stressful times. The first surprise came when they learned the doula who worked during Olivia’s pregnancy, and who had intended to help through the contractions, wasn’t allowed in the delivery room.
“Unfortunately, we couldn’t have her there, but luckily Travis was able to be there,” she said.
“Once we were in the hospital, we kind of forgot about COVID,” she said. “Despite all the chaos, it’s been such a special time between Travis and me.” Hayes, who weighed 6 pounds, 9 ounces, is their first child.
Since early March the family had been under a strict quarantine. Olivia said, “By the time she had come, it was almost like the new norm.”
According to AVH’s Slaughter, the rules in place for new families now include: Limiting only one person with the mom/baby while they are in the hospital, and laboring moms brought straight back to labor and delivery with no stopping at registration (which is completed in the room by phone).
Dads may stay in the room with the mom/baby and meals are brought in from the cafeteria, Slaughter said. Staff are required to change into hospital-supplied scrubs; masks are mandatory.
“Once she’s old enough to understand she’ll look back at all the pictures and see grandparents who are going to be wearing masks and pictures through the windows instead of inside,” Travis said.
He added that the baby’s two grandmas, Robin Van Domelen and Holly Davis, were finally able to hold Hayes this week.
“We are happy to celebrate our first Mother’s Day with everyone being healthy. Over the last month Liv and I have both realized how important moms are. We are thankful that we each have such great ones,” he said.
Chelsea and Chace Dillon
Charlie Ray Dillon was born April 8 to Chelsea and Chace Dillon of Aspen, and weighed 6 pounds and 11 ounces. Originally scheduled to be delivered at Children’s Hospital in Denver, COVID-19 complicated matters.
Past challenges from Chelsea’s first baby had the family looking at the maternal fetal medicine ward at Children’s Hospital; older daughter Stella’s birth was preceded by a Flight for Life trip out of Aspen.
“But given everything with COVID, we and the doctors decided it wasn’t our best option,” Chelsea said last week.
When it came down to deciding AVH or Valley View, they were unsure until the day before Charlie’s birth. AVH “got the nod.”
“We decided smaller is better. We took our chances” during an epoch she characterized as, “Pretty stressful and scary because everything was so new and unknown. No one had any answers for us.”
Chief among their questions about the coronavirus were, “Could babies get it? Could children get it?”
While Chace could accompany his wife into the delivery room, big sister Stella could not.
“I was a little sad we didn’t have the experience of Stella coming to the hospital and meeting her little brother,” Chelsea said. “In the end, that didn’t really matter.”
Their post-birth stresses are familiar to others’, although the family compensated for the loss of their nanny, who returned to South Africa, with help from Chelsea’s parents, who fortuitously were on a cross country trip using their Ikon passes in Utah when COVID-19 shuttered the ski areas.
The two generations were quarantined together for six weeks and it was “a blessing to have their help,” she said, especially because both Chace and Chelsea work at home. Her parents drove back to upstate New York last week, sleeping in the back of their car so they wouldn’t have to stay in a hotel. “There are a lot of family members that are very sad that they cannot come visit the new baby as they had previously planned,” Chelsea said.
This holiday will be quieter than those of the past.
“This Mother’s Day my family won’t be taking me out to dinner and I won’t be meeting with some girlfriends for a leisurely coffee,” she said. “I am planning to take a hike with a friend — 6 feet apart with masks, of course — and then have a special dinner at home with my family,” Chelsea said.
Lauren Buzzard and Coby Langley
The first child for Lauren Buzzard and Coby Langley — Jaxson James Langley — will answer to the nickname of Ajax, the couple said this week.
He was born April 22, Earth Day, at Valley View Hospital.
“Initially we wanted to do a home birth,” said Coby, but they shifted to Valley View at the suggestion of their midwife and because of insurance reasons.
Like other couples who were pregnant and birthing during the pandemic, the unknowns were many. Also looming were unwelcome surprises, including the shift of the baby shower from in-person to Zoom, and a job layoff.
“There were a lot of things we didn’t expect,” Lauren said.
Fortunately Coby’s mom, Darnell Langley, knows a lot about babies, and is a mom to five of her own children. But this she couldn’t have anticipated: A case of COVID-19 that kept Darnell from seeing Ajax until her own 25-day quarantine had passed. She was one of the first confirmed cases in Pitkin County, learning the news on March 11, “right after the Australians,” Darnell said.
Coby’s sisters Mackenzie and Carlin gladly stepped in as good aunties do. Later this month, Lauren’s parents will get their turn to see Ajax when they visit from out of town.
Mother’s Day may find petite Lauren feasting, as her appetite has grown through breast feeding to the point “it rivals a 500-pound man,” she laughed.
“I’m obsessed with strawberries,” she said, though chocolate sounds great too.
At the couple’s first Mother’s Day as a new family, Coby said he appreciated the mothers representing two generations.
“I’m very excited. It makes me feel a deeper connection to my mother. We’ve been getting to see, first hand, all the experiences to create a baby,” Coby said.
Lauren said, “I’m thankful he got here and that he’s healthy.”