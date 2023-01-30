Garfield Clean Energy announced last week that Garfield County and all six of its municipalities unanimously adopted an updated clean energy action plan that sets five goals to help reduce carbon emissions by 2030.
The plan expands on the county’s 2017 plan and serves as a multi-year work plan for GCE, which is a collaboration between Garfield County, its six municipalities, the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority, Colorado Mountain College and Holy Cross Energy. It includes strategies to help the communities save energy, expand solar power, advance clean mobility and achieve other emissions reduction goals, according to a press release.
The five goals included in the plan are: energy savings (reduce energy consumption in the built environment by 12%); carbon-free electricity (make Garfield County’s electricity supply 100% carbon-free by 2030); clean mobility (increase the share of zero-emissions electric vehicles to 15% of the county’s registered vehicles and support alternative fuels and alternatives to driving); greenhouse gas emissions (reduce emissions from electricity by 100% and emissions from natural gas by 10%); and economic development and jobs (harness the clean-energy transition for the benefit of Garfield County by creating more job opportunities to do the work of energy efficiency).
The plan will benefit all the communities in Garfield County and although it’s a lot of work, the collaborative effort speaks volumes, said Morgan Hill, associate director of Clean Energy Economy for the Region, or CLEER, the Carbondale-based nonprofit that manages GCE’s programs.
“The fact that this plan and the effort behind it was so collaborative makes it very strong,” Hill said. “Garfield County and all the members of the GCE collaborative have done a lot of great work in the past. The organization has existed since 2012 and it has gone through multiple iterations of doing energy action, but this plan sets new goals and targets that will really help to benefit the community.”
The action plan, which can be viewed and downloaded from GCE’s website, will be used by the county and individual municipalities to steer their environmental efforts. In Carbondale, the town is looking forward to aligning some of its climate work with things that the county and other municipalities are doing so that the actions have a larger effect.
“Climate is a global issue, so if we’re working on it at bigger levels — like the county instead of just the town — we’re going to have a bigger impact,” said Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk. “I think it’s exciting that Garfield County is moving in this direction. As a county that still has heavy reliance on gas drilling, and that’s going to continue to be part of Garfield County’s reality for a long time, so the fact that the county is willing to adopt energy goals … that gives me room for optimism that we’re all recognizing the energy transition.”
New Castle town officials will look to start implementing pieces of the plan, using it as a guide.
“In New Castle, the Climate and Environment Commission will be using the plan to help direct its activities,” Town Councilman Bruce Leland said in a statement. “Further, the plan provides the opportunity for increased collaboration among our communities, and it should ultimately help to strengthen our regional economy.”
Some pieces of the puzzle will fit more easily than others.
For example, Bohmfalk said that one of Carbondale’s primary focus areas is currently updating its energy code to electrify its built environment. The town and CLEER staff are working on a program in which buildings would be scored on their energy rating, including homes that are put up for sale. Homes would be assessed on their efficiency and the results would show homeowners how they could make their homes more efficient to boost their score before selling. That’s something that the town has not done before, and Bohmfalk said he’s excited for the opportunity.
“It’s not that hard to get us there by 2030 for new buildings, but for existing buildings, that’s the process that’ll take decades realistically as houses come up for sale,” he said. “We’re just at the very first stages, but I’m just really happy to have CLEER as our staff to help us get there.”
Hill added that the third goal to electrify 15% of the county’s registered vehicles on the roads is an aggressive one, although it may not sound like a large number. Currently, she said that there are about 600 EVs registered in the county, which is a small percentage.
“We’re looking to increase that a lot,” she said. “There are still some challenges with supply chain and stuff with EVs, but there’s a lot of attention that will be put on this. We are optimistic on a lot of fronts that we will meet this goal.”
According to the news release, the 15% figure is in line with the state’s declared goal of having nearly a million EVs on the road by 2030, and EV sales are rapidly growing.
“Still, achieving the goal will require a host of strategies to expand the number of EV charging stations, educate car buyers and assist fleet purchasers,” the release says.
In addition to increasing EVs, Garfield County and local municipalities will continue to encourage bike riding, walking and public transit as alternatives to driving. Bohmfalk added that Carbondale is looking to expand WeCycle this summer to make it easier for people to make it the first and last mile to their final destination.
“We just gotta keep providing ways for people to not drive, and RFTA’s a key part of that,” he said. “It’s a combination — it’s the town, county, RFTA and also individuals just making those choices.”
For more information about GCE and the action plan, visit garfieldcleanenergy.org.