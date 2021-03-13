Landing back-to-back 1620s — four-and-a-half rotations in the air — and completing a flawless rail section is how Marcus Kleveland, of Norway, got it done Friday on the Buttermilk course to hold off more than a dozen other men’s snowboard slopestyle challengers and win the first gold medal awarded in the Aspen 2021 FIS Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.
A field of 16 men competed under a best-of-two-runs format.
Kleveland, 21, third in January at the Laax Open and gold medalist at X Games Aspen 2021 in big air, said after a hard landing in practice that he considered getting an X-ray for his leg, but instead, “I went up and did the contest.” Obviously Kleveland was glad he did.
Sebastien Toutant, of Canada, finished with the silver medal, and Rene Rinnekangas, of Finland, executed a stylish performance at the end to score 82.51 and push U.S. Ski Team member and 2018 Olympic gold medalist Red Gerard off the podium and into fourth.
Reigning World Champion in snowboard slopestyle and former Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club rider Chris Corning, of Silverthorne, could not defend his title from 2019 in Park City, Utah. Corning finished 11th, ahead of teammate Lyon Farrell, a native of Hawaii. U.S. Freeskiing Team member Dusty Henricksen finished in seventh.
The course featured a trio of jumps with angled take-offs — the largest of which was 65 feet — and two seats of rails.
The men’s heats alternated with the women’s runs. The smaller women’s field allowed them time to complete three runs on the Buttermilk course.
Zoi Sadowski Synnott used her last of attempts to seal the deal in the women’s snowboard slopestyle and defend her title from the 2019 World Championships. She is the first in history to accomplish that feat, according to FIS.
After crashes on her first two attempts, she admitted to being “pretty bummed. I knew if I landed my run I’d have a good chance at taking the top spot. I just knew I could do those tricks, and I was just trying to get it done to defend the title,” Sadowski Synnott said.
The 19-year-old New Zealander was all about precision as she glided through the rail section at the top of the slopestyle course before powering down over three jumps, her last punctuated by a final big and clean backside 1080 at the bottom. That final run scored 85.95 to overtake American Jamie Anderson, the 30-year-old highly decorated veteran who finished with the silver medal.
Sadowski Synnott’s most recent claim to fame was winning the Natural Selection backcountry riding event last month in Jackson Hole after being admitted as a wildcard entry.
Anderson, the lone American in Friday’s final, jumped out to a lead in run one, scoring 81.10, which held until almost the end. She had a bad crash in her second run and was seen in the livestream with a bloody gash on her nose.
Tess Coady, of Australia, finished third with 78.13, holding off a late challenge from Enni Rukajarvi, of Finland. Coady also was third in the Laax Open during January.