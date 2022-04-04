A sustainable transition

In 1998, Laura Kirk and Dave Carpenter started the landscape architecture and ecological planning firm DHM Carbondale. Now, after 24 years of being the managing principals in the Carbondale studio, they have recently stepped down and a new management team — comprising Jason Jaynes, Jen Dicuollo, Stephen Ellsperman and Marc Diemer — now helms the multiple award-winning company.
This transition is sustainable because it has been planned for a number of years and follows a legacy of succession that started years ago at the founding Denver DHM firm, which transitioned from partner to partner.
DHM was created in 1975 in Denver and will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2025. The overall company now has more than a dozen managing partners, over 60 employees and offices in Denver, Carbondale and Durango in Colorado and in Bozeman and Missoula, both in Montana.
DHM’s many awards showcase how it has become one of the premiere landscape architecture and ecological planning firms in the western United States. DHM’s work focuses on “planning and design for resort and residential communities, historic properties, civic spaces, local and National Parks, tribal lands, legacy ranches and high-end residences,” according to the firm’s website.
“We’re very lucky — we have amazing people that work in Carbondale,” Kirk said. “The four new partners that will be the leadership team all have really deep roots with the firm. It’s a great opportunity for them to move into leadership positions.”
Kirk met Carpenter in grad school in Denver as they were both getting their master’s degrees in landscape architecture, and they married after graduating. Laura went to work for DHM in Denver 1991, while Dave was working on projects around Colorado.
When they decided to start a family, they also decided to move to a small mountain town, and they ended up in Carbondale. Laura grew up in Denver, and her family skied in Aspen, so she was familiar with the Roaring Fork Valley.
While people warned them that their new company should be located in the high-end environment of Aspen, they settled on funky Carbondale.
“I think, intuitively, Carbondale felt right to us because of its sense of place,” said Carpenter. “Twenty years ago, Old Town Carbondale had these wonderful miner’s cabins and exposed irrigation ditches. It just had a good feeling.”
Carpenter laughs, “We didn’t know that it was going to become so hip.”
One of DHM’s hallmarks is the way the company has transitioned through different generations of leadership, notes Kirk. This legacy has been helped because the firm has been organized as an “ESOP,” where its employees own shares in the company, and when there is a transition in principals, the financial terms have already been worked out and the new team can focus on moving forward and not arguing about the past.
Jason Jaynes, one of the new managing partners, started as an intern with Kirk and Carpenter in the Carbondale office 23 years ago. Another new managing partner, Jen Dicuollo, was also an intern and has worked for the Carbondale studio for 16 years.
“We are excited to be able to carry DHM’s legacy forward,” Jaynes said. “Instead of focusing on keeping things together, we can focus on continuing to do great work and grow our body of work.
“Working with Dave and Laura has been a uniquely fortunate experience for me. Dave’s focus on design thinking and graphic communication, and Laura’s experience as a facilitator and as a manager of large and challenging projects has been invaluable to me,” he continued.
Dicuollo shared Jaynes’ enthusiasm.
“While we’re in a transition period, it’s something we have been planning for and preparing for for years now,” Dicuollo said. “The mentorship that I have received from Dave and Laura and others in the firm has sort of put me in the position I am now. I see it as a continued legacy and part of the overall plan for transitions at DHM.”
DHM’s national reputation evolved from its work in the national parks. The company has worked on landscape architecture and ecological planning and restoration in Yellowstone, Glacier, Bryce, Zion, Sequoia and Yosemite national parks.
One of Kirk’s first jobs with DHM was working at Sequoia National Park in California, moving the existing employee housing buildings and a parking lot away from the large sequoia trees because the continued impact to the root systems of the trees was killing them.
Laura was drawn to landscape architecture because of her parents. They were avid gardeners and both helped start the Denver Botanic Gardens. She grew up with a love of the environment.
Dave started out as an architect, but he thought the building sites and the land they were building on should be thought about more. So he went back to school and became a landscape architect.
While people often think of landscape architects as those who plant the bushes and trees on a project, Carpenter explains how it’s more about where buildings go in the environment and understanding a place ecologically and culturally.
“We collaborate with architects on how big the buildings are, where they go, and what their character is, and we collaborate with the engineers on how the roads fit into the environment, and how the drainage works,” Carpenter said.
Carpenter’s focus with DHM has been on design, and he explained how he has enjoyed being an idea generator at the beginning of projects: How does a project fit in its environment? What is its character? What materials do you choose? Carpenter has also been responsible for visioning for the firm and helping DHM position itself strategically.
Kirk has evolved from a landscape architect into a leader and manager. She served as president of the entire DHM firm from 2016 to 2020. But she has still managed to find time to work with landscapes. One of her most proud accomplishments was heading DHM’s design and planning for the community gardens at True Nature Healing Arts in Carbondale. Laura is specifically responsible for creating True Nature’s cherished labyrinth. She currently sits on the board of directors of the nonprofit True Nature Healing Arts Foundation.
Kirk will remain with DHM as an occasional advisor.
“Retiring is a hard word for me,” Kirk said. “I think of it more as rewiring, rebooting, replenishing and transitioning.”
Carpenter will do some work with his son Sam, who is a busy landscape architect in Denver.
“It’s a father’s dream to work with your son,” said Carpenter.
Kirk and Carpenter’s other son, Ben, is currently apprenticing as a stone carver and just worked on a project at the Grand Canyon.
Jason Jaynes and Laura Dicuollo will be two of four managing partners in DHM Carbondale. Jaynes is also part of the overall DHM leadership structure. DiCuollo is currently heading a major redesign project at the Glenwood Hot Springs, adding new ecological and hydrotherapy features.
The two other new managing partners are Stephen Ellsperman, a managing principal and the director of ecological planning, and Marc Diemer, who used to be a student of Carpenter’s in Denver. Diemer is a landscape architect and urban planner whose diverse project experience includes mixed-use communities, parks, estate properties and gardens and world-class resort destinations around the world.
DHM Carbondale has recently moved into new offices on Main Street in Carbondale, moving into the old Timbers offices.
With new managing partners, the firm will continue its focus on protecting amazing spaces people love, while Kirk and Carpenter will transition into new chapters in their lives.
“I feel like I have more to do, to be of service, to fulfill my purpose — and I am really excited for that to happen,” said Kirk.
“It’s a lot to be part of [the] management of a 60-person firm,” said Carpenter. “I enjoyed doing that very much. Now it’s nice to step back to what originally drew me to the profession: design.”