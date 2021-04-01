Citing “serious safety” concerns like last week’s foam party in a cell incident, Piktin County Sheriff Yosef DiSalvage has teamed up with long-time Aspen oligarch Clark Runt to privatize the county’s jail system.
After months of negotiations, Runt, who owns all of Aspen’s Main Street, will also “own and operate” Piktin County’s new, privatized jail beginning July 4. Runt plans to build the new multi-million dollar correctional facility where the now shuttered Main Street Bakery stands.
The Board of County Commissioners signed off on the deal in a 4-1 vote Wednesday, with Commissioner Stephen Wild casting the lone “nay” vote.
“I spent a few hours in our current jail after a Neil Diamond tribute show a few years back,” Wild recalled. “I found the [jail’s] accommodations to be quite nice actually, its people too.”
The Piktin County Jail was built in 1948 and was considered one of the most “progressive” jails in the country at the time. However, DiSalvage since being elected has repeatedly said the jail can no longer handle the Aspen progressives it routinely houses from 24 hours to 24 years.
“We have inmates with food allergies like you wouldn’t believe,” DiSalvage said. “Just last week, one inmate had a flare up after eating his eggs benedict. Evidently, the English muffin wasn’t gluten free.”
Runt assured both commissioners and DiSalvage that the forthcoming jail would not merely provide inmates with “three hots and a cot” but “gluten-free options and a Tempurpedic mattress,” too.
Only one individual spoke up during the public comment portion of Wednesday’s BOCC meeting: Aspen City Councilwoman Frolicky Horizrun.
Horizrun, a vacation-rental property manager, locally elected official and spiritual healer favored the jail’s new location but not its name.
“The term jail is antiquated,” Horizrun said. “We must defy the ordinary. What about something like, ‘the Aspen Haven?’”
Horizrun implored Runt to provide inmates with “meaningful” classes too, such as meditation, hot yoga and even “Intro to Voter Rights.”
Runt could not attend Wednesday’s BOCC meeting in person but participated virtually from his yacht off the coast of Colombia.
The Aspen Piktin County Housing Authority, which Runt also owns, has agreed to purchase the existing jail and plans to turn it into workforce housing by April 1. An APCHA representative said following Wednesday’s meeting that all of the jail’s forthcoming housing cells had already filled up.