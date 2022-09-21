Aspen and Basalt high schools will both be competing for the 3A golf state championship.
Both qualified as teams out of Tuesday’s regional championship at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale, along with regional champion Vail Mountain. Runner-up Basalt earned an automatic team qualification, while all four Aspen golfers qualified individually, allowing the Skiers the opportunity to defend their state champion title as the three teams’ season-long battle came to a head in the regional.
“Iron sharpens iron,” Basalt head coach Travis Stewart said. “They push our boys and our boys don’t want to let a tournament go. … One of the main things I’d say is between this year and last year, last year there were a couple lead studs out there, but what you’ll find last year was there wasn’t a solid middle group of guys who were going to shoot mid-70s, low-80s. This year’s the opposite.”
Only Vail’s Felix Gruner shot under par with a score of 70 on the 72-par course. Immediately following him was a trio of Longhorns, sophomore Jackson Stewart and junior Garrett Exelbert, who each shot 75, and junior Jase Joslin who shot a 76. Basalt junior Alec Claassen tied for 12th with a 79.
Making up two legs of a three-way tie for fifth place were Aspen seniors Sky Sosna and Carson Miller. Sophomore Ryan Rigney shot a 79 to tie for 12th and senior Peter DeWetter shot an 82 to tie for 16th.
The top two scoring teams — Vail Mountain with its total shot score of 225 and Basalt just one behind them — earned automatic bids to state. The top 13 scores, not including those of automatic-bid teams, earned individual qualification. Since all four Skiers landed within that range, the Skiers will be allowed to score as a team in the state tournament.
It’s the first time since 2019 Aspen has not won their regional outright, and only the second time since 2009. The other regional loss came locally as well — in the regional they hosted.
For head coach Mary Woulfe, the ending of such a run is inconsequential to getting a team of mostly new golfers back into the state tournament — only Sosna is returning from last year’s quartet that won state.
“It’s not (bittersweet) at all, to be honest,” Woulfe said. “It’s golf, right? And the other thing is, these two teams we went up against, Basalt and Vail Mountain, are both solid teams and on any given day any one of the teams could go low in play.”
In the seven tournaments the three teams played against each other in the regular season, Basalt was the leader three times, Vail led three times and Aspen was the highest placer once. In five of those contests, one of three was the highest-placing 3A team in the tournament overall.
On Tuesday, the three held tightly together as scores rolled into live score tracking, separated by as few as four strokes through 14 holes. Eventually, Aspen fell behind the pack, in no small part thanks to tournament leader Gruner shooting birdies on two of his final four holes.
For Basalt, Stewart also birdied on two of his final four, but also bogeyed. Exelbert held steady at 3-over, thanks to eight straight pars to finish his round. The Longhorns were disappointed to fall just one stroke shy of winning the regional on their home turf, but were also excited to move on to state.
“We left a few strokes out there but we’re going as a team,” Exelbert said. “I think we can all improve ourselves, shoot better scores and shoot for winning state.”
Basalt last qualified for state as a team in 2019, according to Athletic Director Jason Santo.
For the Skiers, Carson Miller double-bogeyed his second hole of the day but then parred the next 13. Sosna shot four birdies overall. Rigney recovered from a double-bogey also on his second hole, but had two birdies in his next four.
Now, the team will try to repeat as state champs without the likes of Nic Pevny, who was the individual state winner last year and graduated to play golf at University of Denver.
“This team is just, obviously they’re all new,” Sosna said. “I was nervous because I was the only one coming back, but I was so surprised; we have this good team. This is a really good team. We can do it, we just have to — we wasted a lot of our shots at the beginning instead of keeping it relaxed. But it feels good to know we have a team that can all break 75.”
The state championships will be held Oct. 3-4 at Pinehurst Country Club in Denver.