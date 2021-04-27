The Community Office for Resource Efficiency is asking the city of Aspen for a $1.2 million contribution in 2022 to help support its energy program that’s become so successful, its funding is starting to dry up.
The decline in REMP dollars — collected by the city and Pitkin County for projects that are unable to be mitigated onsite with renewable energy options — has forced the 27-year-old CORE to find ways to diversify its funding stream, the nonprofit’s executive director Mona Newton told Aspen City Council during a Monday work session.
While the request reflects $200,000 less than the city granted for 2021, it would represent 61% of CORE’s annual budget, said Councilmember Ward Hauenstein. He suggested that the percentage is too high and a 50%-or-less funding request for CORE’s projected $2.1 million budget was more appropriate.
“Diversify and make it a sustainable future,” Hauenstein said.
So far, CORE has taken that diversification advice — initially dispensed in a previous budget session — to heart. In 2021 and despite the pandemic, CORE put together some $225,000 in new conditions and grants, according to Newton. That includes Eagle County, which has joined as a new funding partner for projects in Basalt and El Jebel.
CORE currently works with three utilities and eight communities and in 2019 was responsible for almost 7,000 metric tons of energy savings, Newton said. CORE’s vision is to decarbonize the Roaring Fork Valley ahead of the state’s timetable of a carbon-free city and county by 2040.
The REMP fund’s fluctuation in both the city and Pitkin County make it hard to budget around. The county’s contribution to the REMP fund isn’t known, said Ashley Perl, climate action manager for the city of Aspen who sits on the CORE board. How much the city will collect for the renewable energy fund is also “very hard to predict,” she said, but projected around $800,000.
What the majority of council seemed to convey to Newton, Perl and two members of the CORE board was that the energy savings and CORE’s mission are priceless.
Recent success stories — including the elimination of 3,500 metric tons of carbon at the Aspen Skiing Co.’s 150-bedroom workforce housing project in Willits — were cited, as was the neighboring pioneering Arts Campus at Willits that’s expected to debut in 2021.
At the 27-unit Basalt Vista housing development near the high school, heralded as another successful CORE partnership project, electric energy supplanted an originally planned gas line.
In Aspen, fruitful conversations with APCHA interim housing director Diane Foster regarding energy efficiency in housing, and technical support and matching funding for the Soldner Center, were cited by CORE as projects with forward motion.
But the REMP program’s biggest successes to date may have been influencing code changes that discouraged wasteful energy practices. Even if that comes in the form of depleted revenues to the CORE fund.
Councilmember Rachel Richards hearkened back to her time on the county board when her then fellow commissioner, Michael Owsley, used to say, “The goal of REMP is to put itself out of business.”
Councilmember Skippy Mesirow on Monday offered “tremendous support” for what CORE is doing and said he appreciated it looking for new financial sources.
Mesirow said when CORE first organized back in 1994 its mission was akin to a “moonshot.” Given its success in reducing carbon he offered up an even loftier future goal for the nonprofit: “That next moonshot is net-zero waste.”
Newton was asked by council to return in August with a more detailed 2022 CORE budget.