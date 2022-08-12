The Aspen School District’s largest property acquisition to date was a major win that will help it achieve its hiring goals and, as Superintendent David Baugh put it, “open our schools.”
The sale of eight units at 1050 Waters Ave. to the district was for a fraction of the going rate of other units in the complex and allows ASD to house workers well below market value. But to make way for the much-needed maintenance and renovations done, the prior tenants had to vacate.
That includes workers in the food and service, hospitality and resort (such as ski instructors) industries. Businesses lost groups of their workforce as some people were displaced from the area. The homes, known as Townhomes by the River, are nestled just up against the Roaring Fork River, blocks from Gondola Park and the downtown core. Historically, it has served as a place for ski bums — where parties were thrown, but an important group of the city’s workforce found a bed to sleep in. Those spaces, newly renovated thanks to a more-than $2-million renovation project by the district, are opening to new teachers, helping it fulfill its hiring goals after years of being short staffed during the pandemic.
“It makes me uncomfortable, being like, ‘Wow, they kicked us out for teachers,’” former tenant Luisa Canton said. “Teachers, I definitely root for them. But I just want to say that Aspen is built from a lot of different industries.”
Canton worked at Hotel Jerome until her lease expired in September, before the official purchase of the Waters Avenue property she’d called home. She described herself and her roommates as “professionals.” They worked at places like the Jerome, Aspen Center for Environmental Sciences and Aspen Public Radio. She acknowledged that some of the units had more of a party culture, but that their place was more even-keel.
They sat next to the fireplace, worked from home, cooked often and had movie nights. The rent was affordable for Aspen.
In July, when pressing property management about their upcoming lease expiration, Canton said they were informed that they would not be renewed — around 30 days before the end of their term.
Canton found herself moving into a space in a former roommate’s house in Willits, but it wasn’t a space she could call her own and, without a car, was a much longer commute to work.
She had “creepy” experiences interviewing for rooms in other places, including one instance in which she said the interviewer would not let her leave the prospective home for more than four hours. When she was finally permitted to leave, she went home and cried.
Eventually, Canton found a place in the Aspen Business Center and changed jobs, now working at Viewline in Snowmass.
Some were not so lucky to land on their feet. Michaela Carpenter, owner of Local Coffee House, rented a whole unit plus an additional room in another for housing for her employees. When their lease was not renewed, it displaced up to eight employees, she said.
Some found smaller, more expensive housing, but four were forced to leave their jobs and the valley altogether. Carpenter said that around a third of Local’s workforce lived in Waters properties, and around a fifth were lost — in a time when most places are already experiencing staffing shortages — when it no longer became an option.
For Carpenter, a huge proponent of education and with a young child, it’s a grapple of balancing the needs of her work and workers vs. another obvious community need.
“I see it more as anyone who’s in that group, whether it’s working class or teachers, is now going to feel sidelined by whoever the man behind the Aspen curtain is, this person making decisions on their behalf,” Carpenter said. “Even though it’s benefiting one group, it’s sidelining another, and I feel like it’s creating more disparity between those two groups of people.”
It’s not a school of thought that is lost on ASD. Superintendent David Baugh also made the point that the seller could have sold each unit at market value privately and still forced out the previous tenants — but instead went a philanthropic route.
“We’re sorry that everyone got displaced. We wish there was room for everybody and I hope city council and APCHA can address that in a meaningful way,” Baugh said.
But in this instance, he had to do his job of putting the district in a position to succeed by taking advantage of the opportunity in front of him.
“But we’re just honored and thankful that the owner decided to make this opportunity available for our teachers, which helps our kids,” he continued.
As a whole, the new ASD properties allow the district to house at least 32 workers. According to a press release, its latest acquisition at 1235 E. Cooper Ave., approved by Aspen’s city council Tuesday night, is another bolster on its already 42% increase in housing prior to the unanimous decision.
With the housing backbone, the district has “nearly completed” its recruitment goals for the school year starting at the end of the month, the release notes. Securing the units at 1050 Waters Ave. was a pivotal win for the school, but in a complicated, zero-sum game like housing in Aspen, came at the expense of some of the city’s other workers.