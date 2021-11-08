When preparing for the eighth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration in Carbondale this year, Francisco “Paco” Nevarez-Burgueno, director of the Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico program, opted to deviate from strictly traditional dances, instead opting for even more festive choreography.
After all, this year more than ever seemed particularly commemorative, as the Day of the Dead — Dia de los Muertos — is actually all about celebrating life, and after the hardships and loss wrought by the pandemic, Nevarez-Burgueno wasn’t taking anything for granted.
Neither did the rest of the community, as the turnout and energy for Friday’s presentation was an all-time high, he said.
“That was better than ever because people were eager to go to the streets and celebrate. And outside the streets — because COVID, to be safe outside and all of that — people just get together to celebrate life,” Nevarez-Burgueno said Sunday. “We don’t celebrate death. We celebrate that wonderful past and remember all of them and all of us, but we were celebrating that we are still all alive, that’s for sure.”
The Folklórico dancers that graced the town of Carbondale’s outdoor stage, set up on Fourth Street in front of The Launchpad, where an ofrenda — altar — to honor the deceased was created Nov. 1 and will remain until Nov. 11, have all been vaccinated, Nevarz-Burgueno said. Still, while they were able to begin rehearsing in September in their usual studio space at the Third Street Center while donning masks, maintaining the required distance in order to follow COVID-19 protocols meant that there was no room for partnering.
But social distancing didn’t undermine any of the intimacy felt by both dancers and audiences Friday. Perhaps most touching about the local Dia de los Muertos celebration for Nevarez-Burgueno is seeing an authentic, enthusiastic event that brings both the Anglo and Latino communities together. The collaboration is evident just in looking at the organizing entities: Carbondale Arts, Thunder River Theatre Co. and the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce join Folklórico every year in producing the evening.
“We have a big, huge Latino community. And the best … is the Anglo community is celebrating with us — they embrace the celebration now,” he said. “It’s one of the biggest celebrations here in town now. Last year, we were so quiet, keeping to ourselves, but this year we had the opportunity to do it again outside and celebrate it with everybody.”
What added even more to the spirited dance was the live music provided by Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra. Nevarez-Burgueno said he and RFYO’s Ross Kribbs had worked together in the past and always had the intention of reuniting their organizations in the future.
“Since then, we promised ourselves, let’s do it again one of these days,” Nevarez-Burgueno said, adding that Dia de los Muertos seemed like the perfect opportunity. Nevarez-Burgueno gave Kribbs the music back in July, and everything culminated on Friday.
“That was amazing, too: teenagers with teenagers, dancing and playing music,” he said. “That was one of the highlights.”