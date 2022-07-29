A year delay and a disappointing result weren’t enough to derail the highs of the Three Rivers Little League juniors level softball team in Albuquerque, New Mexico, over the weekend.
The team is the third from the league to have advanced to regional play, joining baseball juniors and majors, who will play in the coming weeks. The softballers, ages 12 through 14, didn’t make much noise in the tournament — losing both games — but got to compete against some of the top players their age representing their home state.
“Our team had a really good experience down there,” shortstop Ellia Blakey said. “Everybody had a good attitude, even toward losing, which is good. Colorado going to New Mexico, representing us as a whole — I think that’s cool.”
The team lost to Texas East on July 22, 20-0 then fell to New Mexico 29-4 the next day. They were simply overmatched, but got to see what players who practice year-round can do. It was a good lesson for TRLL’s All-Star team players, some of whom may want to pursue softball at the high school and collegiate levels.
Three Rivers’ path to regionals was an unorthodox one. This year, no teams stepped up to challenge for the district title locally out of Rifle, Grand Junction or other local Little Leagues. Once TRLL was named the champion by default to advance to the state championship, no teams were there to challenge them for the Colorado crown, either. Blakey said that she believed her team was the only one in the Southwest regional to have earned a bid by default.
Nate Albers, an assistant coach for the team, presumed that because many of the players are high-school age, it’s around the time that many start devoting themselves to club or travel ball teams instead of Little League. Little League’s premier age level is the 12-and-under “majors” level. On the baseball side, that’s the level where teams that advance out of regionals play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, in games televised nationally on ESPN.
Albers said he didn’t know the reason why teams did not congregate for playoff tournaments, but suspected that club teams had pulled much of the talent and players away around the state. Three Rivers, meanwhile, has cited its work with local club teams to make a Little League schedule compatible with a travel ball one.
The result was a team that made it to regionals by default — on the surface a blemish on their achievement, but it may have just been the team receiving its due.
Last year, there were no regional tournaments at the juniors level for Three Rivers to compete in. When they defeated two opponents to be district champions and then two more to become Colorado champs, there was no next tournament to advance to. This year, with much of the same roster, there was a next tournament.
“It was almost a redo of last year a little bit. I think it kind of makes up for it,” Blakey said.
She added that the layoff from competition may have contributed to their lack of preparedness, but the team took in the opportunity to see their peers that work at the game year-round.
Blakey specifically highlighted both Texas teams — the state produces so many players that they earn two bids to regionals, representatives from the east and the west.
“I’m jealous not living in a place that’s hot year-round,” Blakey said. “Their hitting — they could put their bats on the ball and hit straight up the middle almost every time.”
Entering her sophomore season, Blakey is among those aging out of Little League. She’ll focus on playing at Eagle Valley High School as the season starts in the coming weeks and then club ball in the summers.
A repeat bid, regardless of who steps up to meet them, isn’t out of the question next year, though. Albers said the team is returning six or seven players next season.
As for the boys, Three Rivers’ majors baseball team heads to Waco, Texas, on Aug. 4 and the juniors team heads to New Mexico for the beginning of play on Aug. 5.
“We played a couple pretty good games. All in all it was a good experience for us,” Albers said. “The next step is just continuing the growth of the fast-pitch softball program here and in this area for Three Rivers and for the girls that go on to play high school as well.”