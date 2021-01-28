The conditions were sweet on a beautiful day at Mt. Hood last summer when Aaron Blunck became the first person to land a switch double 1440, a new and difficult trick he had been working hard to get dialed in.
With a blind, backward takeoff, and four rotations with two spins in the air, the maneuver with a high degree of difficulty would certainly offer a top scoring opportunity at the X Games or during the FIS World Cup season.
Blunck, a Crested Butte native, skied away from the Mt. Hood camp with confidence befitting a reigning FIS World Champion in halfpipe skiing, which he is, and who had just months before at Mammoth Mountain earned the highest single halfpipe run score, 97.40, ever recorded. Blunck was, he said this week “at the pinnacle of my career.”
Eager to continue tweaking the switch double 1440, Blunck traveled in October with his fellow U.S. Ski Team freeskiing cohorts to another training opportunity, rare in the season of COVID-19, in Saas Fe, Switzerland
He planned to put the double switch 14 in play again during the fall camp. But things went terribly wrong.
Blunck remembers little of the crash in Saas Fe, but Mike Riddle, Pro Team head coach for the U.S. Ski Team, described how Blunck landed as being the worst of all worlds, a hard slam first after clipping the deck then a big bounce and worse secondary crash into the bottom of the halfpipe.
“A crash like that will humble anyone,” Riddle said Wednesday.
Blunck spoke of his subsequent experience in a Swiss hospital, where the initial diagnosis appeared to be “only” a broken rib and lacerated kidney. He later found out, after a thorough diagnosis at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, his injuries were far more extensive.
Adding insult to injury was a lonely and uncomfortable flight home to Colorado, where heaving over 100 pounds of heavy ski and equipment bags on his own didn’t help the internal pain.
Doctors at the U.S. Olympic Center found a grade 3 laceration on his kidney that was pushing on his urinary tract; a broken pelvis, six broken ribs and a sprained wrist. Both his lung and heart were bruised.
Blunck said one doctor started the conversation by saying, “You are extremely lucky to be alive.”
“It’s pretty crazy going from feeling so good to pushing the sport to all of a sudden fighting for what’s going to happen,” Blunck said. “I went from feeling fine in less than a day to, ‘I’m glad to be alive.’”
Three months to the day after the life-threatening crash, Jan. 13, and after some serious rehabilitation, Blunck strapped on his skis for the first time.
On Friday night, he will compete against the world’s best freeskiers, including X Games and Olympic champions, in the Buttermilk halfpipe.
Blunck will not be trying the switch double 1440 at this X Games or likely in the future, his coach predicts.
“After those kinds of crashes he might write that trick off. That will be his decision,” said Riddle, a former halfpipe skier from Canada and 2014 Olympic silver medalist who turned to coaching.
Members of the men’s U.S. halfpipe team comprise half of the eight X Games Aspen spots in this event, and Riddle said he believed any of the four, David Wise, Alex Ferreira, Birk Irving and even Blunck, could make the podium here. He said Blunck’s run remains one of the most technical thrown by any of the men.
While the coach allowed that Blunck was “not at 100%, he is doing the best he can, considering. Obviously there’s no pressure.”
2020 had its moments
Blunck surrounds himself with an air of confidence that some have seen as arrogance in the past. At the age of 24, he is the veteran of two Winter Olympics.
“I’m a very competitive person and I like to compete,” he said unapologetically during the interview.
Riddle described him in similar terms: “He’s an extremely tough guy and a tough competitor.”
But life-changing accidents tend to alter one’s perspective, both he and his coach said.
“Any time you go through something as dramatic and with such gnarly injuries, it will change your outlook. I’m excited to see where he goes from here.”
Blunck doesn’t disagree.
“When the crash happened it changed my mindset forever,” he said. Further, Blunck is able to look at both sides of last year and take away the good parts.
“Not everything was bad about 2020,” Blunck said. His personal highlight was the engagement to his longtime girlfriend Morgan McNallie, who is studying to be a nurse practitioner
“As much as there were some crazy things that happened it was also in my eyes a good year,” Blunck said, the memory of that Mammoth victory still tasting sweet.
Though he and McNallie now live in Denver, he considers Aspen a second home of sorts.
“Aspen is the front side of our mountains as we call it in Crested Butte. It’s pretty cool to always have that feeling of a hometown vibe because it’s only 20 miles away” as the crow flies.