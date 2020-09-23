Regulating Aspen’s short-term rental market continues to be a complicated task for the Aspen City Council, which opted out of voting on a business license ordinance during a meeting Tuesday night.
Ordinance 13 was passed on first reading Sept. 8, with language that included individual business license requirements for any property unless they were part of the newly defined condo-hotel sector. This included properties like The Gant or Aspen Square that encompass individually owned rental units housed in a single location and overseen by onsite property managers.
On Tuesday, however, council reversed course and concluded that the individual units act as separate businesses and should have to follow the same rules that are required of other private properties using property managers or online rental sites.
The about-face is a big enough change to the ordinance that the council felt a second chance at public comment was prudent. A vote on the ordinance will be delayed until Oct. 13.
The city is seeking to require an annual $150 business license for all short-term rentals. The licenses will help the city collect sales tax on the businesses, as well as get a better understanding of the rental market locally.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said there is an apparent gap between the official number of hot beds available in town and the actual number of units that are used to accommodate visitors.
“I want a full picture of what the rental units are. We've seen throughout the summer that the town is very full, yet the lodging sales tax reports are probably the most hit of any reporting sector,” he said. “There are a lot of rental units that are unaccounted for in our knowledge.”
New city software will help collect data on local accommodations, as well as assist the city in discovering independent owners who are skirting their tax remittances. Hoteliers, small lodges, and property management companies have decried the ease at which people who use Airbnb and VRBO are able to skirt the tax collections, and thus undercut the price that official rental businesses charge to their tenants.
During public comment, the council heard from representatives of property managers who felt that Ordinance 13 would unfairly burden them with reporting individual business license numbers when submitting tax revenue to the city. They argued that they provide a similar service to the property managers of condo hotels, even though the properties they represent are not all located in a single location.
Mayor Torre said neither the property managers nor the condo hotel managers should experience much extra work with the individual business license requirements, because they should already be providing the intimated breakdown of income and tax payments to the separate owners they represent.
“My understanding is that you would be tracking those rentals on an individual basis. You would still be breaking out the taxation because you've got to reconcile with owners and the management company, as well as the city and other taxing entities. I am a little confused on where the extra work is coming in,” he said.
The city’s new software would allow all property managers to file one entry that includes all of the properties they represent, instead of having to upload hundreds of different remittance forms. This convinced other members of council that the individual business license requirement was not overly burdensome, including Councilmember Skippy Mesirow. who works as a property manager.
“The service delivered is really the same so I think finding equity or parity between those makes sense,” he said. “This is obviously a really great step forward to this town.”
The council approved an amendment eliminating the condo-hotel exemption from individual business licenses.
Several procedure questions for obtaining those licenses arose during the meeting, which also contributed to the need for more time before the final vote on the ordinance. City staff is still trying to work with the software developer to devise a way for owners of fractional units to obtain a business license, since several licenses would all go to the same address.
Many rental units also use multiple companies as brokers as well as listing their units directly online. While the tax payments ultimately fall to the owner to complete, the property managers who spoke at the meeting said it would be burdensome to track down all the different revenue sources their clients were receiving payments from across separate companies in order to turn in the accurate sales tax to the town.
The council will pick up discussion of Ordinance 13 on Oct. 13. If passed, the business license requirement would go into effect 30 days later. The timeline pushes up against both holiday bookings and city budget talks, both of which would benefit from the creation of business licenses and the collection of sales tax.