Response received a $4 million grant Tuesday that will help it take a giant step in its evolution of serving survivors of domestic and sexual abuse.
The nonprofit organization received the grant from the Colorado State Housing Board to help with the construction of a domestic abuse center in Basalt. The housing board also approved a three-year $700,000 grant to support Response’s operation of its housing program.
It’s a monumental step, said Shannon Meyer, Response’s executive director. The organization housed 17 survivors and 17 children in the limited amount of transitional housing it had last year, she said, but 13 survivors couldn’t be offered temporary housing.
Meyer said Response has faced the same difficulties in the housing rental market as many residents of the valley. The organization had purchased one residence and was renting two others, but there has always been uncertainty of retaining the rental units.
The new shelter will be constructed on vacant land adjacent to Isberian Rug Company’s showroom at 325 Cody Lane in Basalt, just off Highway 82. It will include five efficiency units for a survivor and their children as well as two units for single survivors. Each room will have a kitchenette and bathroom, and there will also be a common kitchen, living area and play yard. The communal spaces, Meyer said, will help survivors benefit from healing in a community of others.
Meyer said Response has been doing really good work for a long time but funds raised locally plus the state funds will help it pursue its mission even more effectively.
“It’s interesting because it’s our 40th anniversary,” she said.
The Basalt facility will be named the Halle Center for Hope and Healing. It will provide the first domestic abuse shelter in the upper Roaring Fork Valley and will provide a new base of operations for Response. In addition to the temporary housing for survivors, the 7,883-square-foot building will have offices, meeting rooms and an employee housing unit.
Prior to receiving the grants, Response had engaged in a “targeted” fundraising campaign that raised $3.7 million. The Diane and Bruce Halle Foundation of Scottsdale, Arizona made the lead grant that allowed Response to pay off its $1.2 million purchase of the land and more.
The governments of Pitkin County, Aspen and Snowmass Village are among donors. Response is seeking funds from Basalt, Eagle and Garfield counties.
Another early donor was Bob Glickman of Aspen who made a $250,000 contribution.
“My interest is when my father died, he left a chunk of money for philanthropy,” Glickman said.
It is Bob’s responsibility to find worthy organizations to contribute to. He said he takes it seriously and does extensive research into organizations to see if they are capable of accomplishing their stated goals and efficient in doing so. He was impressed with what he learned about Response; the organization passed his scrutiny with flying colors.
“Their mission is so easy to understand,” he said. “The ability to help these women is wonderful. I am proud to be associated with Response.”
Glickman gave his contribution well before it was known if they would receive the large grant from the state. He said he was confident they would reach their goal but relieved they received such a large contribution.
“It really brings them right to the finish line,” he said.
Meyer said the grant helps immensely, although rising construction costs have boosted the fundraising goal to $8.5 million. That includes an operating fund endowment. A public fundraising campaign has been started with the goal of raising another $800,000.
The Colorado General Assembly created programs in November 2022 to increase the number of affordable housing units and the availability of housing opportunities to try to make sure everyone in Colorado has a safe, stable and affordable place to live and thrive. The $4 million grant was awarded through the Transformational Affordable House grant program. The $700,000 for operations was through the Transformational Homeless Response grant program.
Response submitted applications in December. The announcement of awards was delayed from March until August.
“It’s been a really long process because they received so many more requests than they expected,” Meyer said. She was grateful to receive close to what was sought. She applied for $750,000 for operations.
Colorado received funds for the programs from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The building site is currently a patch of grass and weeds. Meyer anticipates submitting a building permit application to Basalt this week. The goal is to break ground in late November. A 12-month construction process is anticipated but it’s a challenging project. The ground level must be raised to bring the entire site out of the floodplain, per Basalt’s regulations. About 75% of the building will be constructed on piers for flood mitigation.
Meyer said the goal is to open the Halle Center for Hope and Healing in fall 2024.