Tents are up, trucks are unloading and that energetic June buzz has returned: The 39th annual Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is here.
The three-day premier culinary event brings new and returning top industry leaders to celebrate and share their expertise and innovation through talks, tastings, parties and more. And as experts from across the culinary and hospitality fields come to town, Aspen’s very own industry experts open their doors to outsiders and insiders — whether carrying a Food & Wine pass or not.
Tickets to the 2022 F&W Classic sold out the same day that they were released, costing $1,800 for a Consumer or Trade pass and $4,000 for the “Food & Wine Gives” package.
Those walking into the weekend with a pass have access to all Food & Wine official programming — which includes 40-plus seminars, entry to the Grand Tasting Pavilion and invites to other private events, depending on pass type.
The three-day celebration, however, is not limited to a ticket into the Grand Tasting tent.
The Aspen community has long embraced the influx of visitors, vendors and events that come with the event. For over three decades, Food & Wine-inspired events have commenced in restaurants, retail spots, hotels and other venues in and around the town’s tight blocks. Whether partnering with incoming brands to host events or taking advantage of the busy weekend to showcase local talent, the town of Aspen becomes part of the Food & Wine spirit and experience.
In riding the hospitality wave, many stores, hotels and restaurants throughout town are hosting events this weekend that are free and open to the public. From afternoon tastings to weekend-long happy hours and late-night dance parties, here is some information on some of this year’s happenings, accessible to all and free of charge.
Retail
The westernwear staple Kemo Sabe is a hotspot for tourists on any given weekend in the summer, and the luxury store has amped up its game for Food & Wine weekends in the past. This year, Kemo Sabe will take its curated retail experience and hospitality endeavors to the next level, keeping its doors open to the public with free booze offerings and live artistry events starting today and lasting through Sunday.
Throughout the whole weekend, a boozy lemonade stand will be stationed in front of the store, serving spiked lemonades for free by Woody Creek Distillers. The Basalt-based distilling company has been seen at a booth in the Grand Tasting Pavilion over the past years and is switching gears this year to set up camp at Kemo Sabe over the full weekend. The store also has a full upstairs bar that services VIP clients.
Kemo Sabe will be hosting a group of artists, makers and designers in the store throughout the weekend to hand-engrave belt buckles, design bags, tool leather and more — all happening on-site for shoppers to experience, said Shannon Asher, marketing manager for Kemo Sabe.
Asher explained that while they’ve held lots of trunk shows and partnered with many distilling companies to put on open events, nothing has been done to this caliber.
“It’s going to be an amazing display of these artists at work in the store, all at one time — they’ll be creating on site, in the moment,” Asher said. “Anyone can walk into Kemo Sabe and see these artists in their element and in their craft.”
The brands bringing their in-house artistry to Kemo Sabe over Food & Wine weekend include Grit Buckles, Leather and Vodka, Jake 2 Jake Knives, Mercury Leather Works and Reads Jewelers.
Rag & Bone — located at the corner of Hyman’s pedestrian mall — also has a history of hosting free Food & Wine weekend festivities. Last year, the store had local artist Kelly Peters designing customized denim drawings for incoming shoppers. In 2019, Rag & Bone ran a CBD cocktail bar — which coincided with the F&W Classic’s first year of incorporating cannabis companies into its official programming.
This year, Rag & Bone once again hosts events that are free and open to everyone. Taking place on Friday and Saturday from noon-6 p.m., a bartender will be crafting free cocktails made from spirits donated by Woody Creek Distillers and Doña Vega Mezcal — both Roaring Fork Valley-based liquor companies. Local DJ Bridger Haas (Haasy) will play live sets in the store on both days from noon-4 p.m.
Florists from around town will be in the store this weekend creating on-site boutonnieres and flower arrangements for people to pin onto shirts and hats or place into their hair.
Rag & Bone manager Bridget Spillare said that anyone and everyone is welcome into the store this weekend and she hopes the spirited vibe reminds people of how special a place Aspen is in the summertime.
“Most of what we want to do is make sure everyone has a good weekend and feels the sense of, you know, we’re getting back to normalcy, let’s enjoy ourselves,” Spillare said. “We want everyone to come into the store, have a good time and just remember Aspen as that place you want to come back to visit — the place you want to be.”
Having opened its Aspen location this past winter, Miron Crosby, the custom-design boot store based out of Texas, is new to town and kicks off the weekend with open doors as well. The store brings trunk shows and a music set by DJ Haasy today from noon-5 p.m. They’ll be serving snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments, including the Texas staple Topo Chico-lime combo.
Haley Martin, Miron Crosby Aspen store manager, said the spot will be “a refreshing place to come and get out of the heat.”
“We’re still kind of new to town, and we just want as many people stumbling in as possible,” Martin said. “I think Food & Wine will bring in lots of locals to the store and also the out-of-towners — it’s going to be a great mix of people and we just want to have fun with everyone and get people familiar with the store and the brand.”
The Aviator Nation store takes its brand all-out this weekend, throwing a free discotheque party Saturday afternoon from 4-8 p.m. in the store’s upstairs lounge and bar space for anyone 21 and over. Located on Mill Street across from the Grand Tasting Pavilion, the 70s-themed store invites locals and visitors alike through its doors and up its stairs to enjoy music, dancing and free seltzers and wine products by the Colorado-based Carboy Winery company.
Restaurants
Harper and Hudson, the newly opened apparel store connected to an outdoor patio, is offering its full bar and all-day restaurant services all weekend long with DJ sets Friday and Saturday and free drinks by Rumor Rose and Lift Vodka.
Owner Jeff Moerke said Harper and Hudson’s patio is open to all, and especially the local community
“When Food & Wine comes, the vibes are local out here,” Moerke said. “Most of your tourists are going to be over at the tents and your locals are going to be out here hanging.”
French Alpine Bistro will be serving free magnum pours of Entourage Rosé at the Creperie’s corner on Friday afternoon from 3-5 p.m. The event also marks the launch of French Alpine Bistro’s happy-hour rosé special — which is “buy one, get one free” everyday throughout the summer season.
Down the street, Mi Chola is putting on an informal and casual free tasting with Sombra Mezcal at 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Weekendlong happy hours commence as well. In collaboration with Martini & Rossi Fiero, Aspen Pie Shop will host afternoon happy hours Friday-Sunday from 4-6 p.m., serving free samples of orange vermouth drinks, along with the restaurant’s regular menu.
Hotels
The Hotel Jerome’s “Grey Goose Al Fresco Spritz” returns to the outdoor courtyard Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Little Nell has partnered with two liquor brands to offer complimentary cocktails on Element 47’s patio in the late afternoon and early evening Thursday-Sunday. From 2 to 5 p.m. is an Aperol spritz cart, serving sparkling wine and soda cocktails to showcase the orange Italian aperitif. Following suit is the Grey Goose espresso martini cart, offering the signature caffeinated cocktail from 6 to 9 p.m.