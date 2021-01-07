Two people were transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs Wednesday with injuries called minor to moderate that were sustained in a rollover accident near Carbondale.
Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District responded to the one-car crash on Highway 82 around mile marker 7 at 10:59 a.m., according to Jenny Cutright, spokesperson for the district.
The accident, which caused traffic to back up from the scene to beyond Thunder River Market, drew a response of two ambulances, a fire truck and 11 personnel, she said.
“The highway was not closed nor was traffic rerouted during our response,” Cutright said.
The Colorado State Patrol could not be reached Wednesday evening for a comment on the accident investigation.