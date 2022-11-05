Two young girls were injured Friday morning when a pickup truck slipped off Two Rivers Road, rolled at least once and landed on its side in a bog adjacent to the Roaring Fork River, authorities said.
The two girls were unrestrained and one of them suffered a head injury, according to Basalt Police Lt. Aaron Munch. The two juveniles were transported to a local hospital, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue Chief Scott Thompson said. No updates were available on the conditions of the passengers because of medical privacy laws.
Munch estimated the older girl was probably around 10 years old while the younger one was approximately 6. The family lives in Blue Lake. The accident occurred at 8 a.m. so the girls were likely being transported to school, he said.
The pick-up hit an icy spot on the road and went off the right shoulder, down an embankment and into the water. The accident occurred on a straightaway that doesn’t have a guardrail, roughly 1 mile west of Basalt.
A passerby stopped and helped the older girl out of the water, Munch said. The driver of the vehicle and father of the girls helped the younger girl out of the vehicle, Munch said. They took refuge in the passerby’s vehicle until an ambulance arrived.
Given that at least one of the girls suffered a head injury, it is conceivable they could have drowned if circumstances had been different, such as landing in deeper water, Munch said. He and Thompson said it was fortunate the outcome wasn’t worse. It is a good reminder that occupants of a vehicle and particularly children should be restrained, they said.
Two Rivers Road was reduced to one lane during the incident. The vehicle was recovered from the water and towed up the hill.
There was a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 82 at roughly the same time on Friday.