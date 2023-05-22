A civil trial for a former priest at St. Mary Catholic accused of sexually abusing an altar boy has been postponed in the wake of the Aspen Police Department’s decision to close its investigation and not pursue criminal charges against the clergyman.
Father Michael O’Brien was scheduled to stand a five-day jury trial starting June 26 in Denver County District Court, according to court records.
A judge’s order issued May 11 granted a motion to postpone the trial so the plaintiffs can review the APD’s criminal investigation file concerning O’Brien. A new trial date has not been scheduled, but it cannot be set past Dec. 31, according to the judge’s order.
The postponement comes after the Aspen Police Department on April 26 announced that its 19-month investigation did not yield sufficient evidence to charge O’Brien with any crimes. In September 2021, police launched an investigation into a former altar boy’s allegations that O’Brien sexually abused him over a course of incidents from 2004-08.
“The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. On review with the 9th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Aspen police closed the case as unfounded. No charges will be filed,” said an APD news release.
Though the criminal investigation is shelved, civil allegations of sexual abuse remain active in plaintiff and former St. Mary altar boy Keegan Callahan’s suit against O’Brien.
Callahan’s lawyers filed a May 9 motion to push back the trial because the criminal investigation was closed by the APD. Callahan’s legal team wants to examine the police department’s file on O’Brien, which includes evidence the lawyers could not access while the investigation was ongoing, the motion said.
“Due to the open criminal investigation, the parties were previously unable to obtain any portion of the criminal investigation file,” said the motion, noting Callahan’s lawyers requested the entire investigation file from the APD on April 26, the same date APD announced it had closed the investigation. “To date, Plaintiff’s counsel has not received the criminal investigation file from the Aspen Police Department. The file is extensive, including more than 80 interviews and other new materials, and will take a significant amount of time to review. Plaintiff also needs additional time to have his experts review the file materials.”
The Denver-area law firm representing Callahan — Burg Simpson Eldredge Hersh & Jardine PC — did not immediately respond to a question Friday regarding if the APD had turned over the investigation file.
O’Brien’s defense agreed with Callahan’s position that the trial should be delayed due to additional evidence that needs reviewing.
“The wealth of exculpatory information in that file is essential to give the jury a complete understanding of the facts of this case,” wrote Kevin M. McGreevy of the Denver firm Ridley, McGreevy & Winocur in a May 11 motion, adding, “Neither party knows the identity at this time of all the witnesses that APD interviewed, nor the evidence it reviewed, to reach its conclusion that Mr. Callahan’s allegations were unfounded.”
O’Brien has denied that any abuse occurred.
Keegan’s amended lawsuit, filed Feb. 14, claimed that starting when he was 7 years old, he “was sexually abused by O’Brien at St. Mary’s on approximately 300 occasions.”
The current claims against O’Brien are for breach of fiduciary duty, negligence, negligent infliction of emotional distress and sexual assault.
Lawyers for Callahan also asked for the trial’s postponement because of Callahan’s incarceration status. The former Aspen resident, now 25, is serving a 14-year prison sentence for his conviction to felony counts of sexual exploitation of a child and sexual assault, as well as misdemeanor convictions for unlawful sexual contact.
He began the sentence in September 2019, and there was a possibility he would be released to a halfway house before the June trial was to begin. That transfer has been delayed, according to Callahan’s motion, jeopardizing his appearance at the now-postponed June trial, the motion said.
Were Callahan to appear at the trial, it would be under police escort, which “will undoubtedly prejudice (Callahan),” the motion said. Callahan is now 25 years old.
“This case presents a scenario of one party’s word against the other party’s word. Plaintiff alleges that Defendant sexually abused him, and Defendant denies the allegations … the credibility of the witnesses will play a crucial role to the jury’s determination of the issues in the case. Plaintiff’s presence for the entirety of the trial is critical,” Callahan’s motion said.
O’Brien’s lawyer countered that Callahan sued O’Brien after Callahan “had already pled guilty to four criminal charges arising out of two separate violent sexual assaults and had been sentenced to 14 years in prison. Thus, he was aware of the fact and length of his prison sentence and the likelihood that he would still be in prison at the time of trial before he initiated this litigation.”
O’Brien was a priest at St. Mary Catholic Church from 2002-11. Callahan’s original suit against him was filed in December 2021.
Callahan added St. Mary Church and the Archdiocese of Denver to the lawsuit in April 2022. A Denver District Court judge dropped both organizations from the suit in July 2022, issuing a written ruling that stated Callahan’s complaint “did not assert facts that show the Archdiocese or St. Mary’s had actual knowledge of the ongoing abuse” against Callahan. The ruling also cited the statute of limitations as a reason for the dismissal.
Following the APD’s announcement in April, the Archdiocese of Denver responded with a statement defending O’Brien.
“Fr. O’Brien was a priest in good standing when these allegations were first made in 2021, and in his more than 22 years of priestly service he has never had any other allegation made against him. Fr. O’Brien has maintained his innocence from day one. Fr. O’Brien has been out of ministry awaiting the outcome of this investigation and he will now await the determination of the Archdiocese’s internal process before he can return to ministry. Understandably this has been a very difficult time for him,” the statement said in part.