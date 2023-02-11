The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies will host an event on wolf reintroduction in Colorado next month and aims to avoid the contentiousness and rancor the topic usually fuels.
The event won’t be a celebration of wolf reintroduction but instead will offer a fact-based educational presentation, ACES CEO Chris Lane told Pitkin County commissioners earlier this week.
“This is not a forum for debate. This is not a forum for conflict,” Lane said. “This is designed to dispel myths. It’s designed to bring various opinions together and to further explain how we’re going to live with wolves given the fact that (reintroduction) passed, it’s voter-mandated, it can’t be reversed and now we’ve got to figure out what the truth is given that it’s 30 to 50 animals.”
ACES will present “Living with Wolves: Coexistence in Colorado” on March 15 from 6-8 p.m. at the Wheeler Opera House. The event is free to the public but tickets must be secured in advance at https://www.aspenshowtix.com.
The event will feature Joanna Lambert as keynote speaker. Lambert is a professor of Environmental Studies and faculty of Ecology and Evolutionary Biology at the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Living with Wolves also will feature a panel discussion with experts ranging from a member who specializes in working with threatened and endangered species to another member dedicated to ensuring wolves, livestock and people can coexist. The panel will be moderated by John Calfa III, the host of the “Wolf Connection” podcast and a staff member of the Wolf Connection organization in California.
ACES officials said the event will mix entertainment with education. There will be film as well as live music and dance by the performance group, Lost Walks. All artistic presentations will be inspired by wolves.
Pitkin County commissioners agreed to contribute $1,000 to help present the event. They said they would be open to considering a larger contribution if ACES encountered trouble raising the estimated $15,000 to host Living with Wolves. Other sponsors are Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Endangered Species Coalition, Harriman Construction and Rocky Mountain Wolf Project. The city of Aspen is underwriting use of the Wheeler Opera House to “facilitate a community conservation,” ACES said in a news release.
Commissioner Greg Poschman credited ACES with focusing on education rather than advocacy.
“My concern was if it sounded like too much of a celebration then it wouldn’t really be educational so I love the education aspect to it and think the entire community could benefit from that,” he said. “If it comes off to people that are really concerned about it as a celebration, they may feel perhaps it’s not right for them.”
Lane responded that the panel will have balance and the overall event will be geared toward people of all interests — hunters, ranchers, people who visit the backcountry with dogs, students, environmentalists and the curious. There won’t be a debate whether or not wolves should be reintroduced. The focus is on information on how to successfully reintroduce the wolves.
“We’re trying to find that sweet spot of not being contentious and having everyone showing up ready for a fight,” he said. “We’re trying to have it not be a celebration but education.”
Christy Mahon, ACES development director, said there is a lot of misinformation circulating among the public about wolf reintroduction.
“So that’s where this event came up for us as an environmental education center for the valley. It was our role to make sure people have the right information out there,” Mahon told the county commissioners.
Wolf reintroduction was narrowly passed by Colorado voters with 51% support in November 2020. Passage requires Colorado Parks and Wildlife to prepare a reintroduction plan by Dec. 31, 2023. CPW has released a draft plan and is collecting public feedback prior to final adoption.
Lane told commissioners the proposal is to release 30 to 50 animals over the next three to five years.
“This is of particular interest I believe to Pitkin County and the Roaring Fork Valley because when you look at the plan and the habitat suitability juxtaposed with the reduced wolf conflict, one of the highest suitability and lowest wolf conflict (areas) was between Aspen, Glenwood Springs and Vail,” he said. “So we are in prime reintroduction habitat.”
While ACES will try to avoid the controversy, Lane acknowledged it has created a rural-urban divide in Colorado. Many mountain and rural counties voted against reintroduction, though Pitkin County supported it. Voters in the Front Range carried the issue to victory.
ACES also has understanding of the issue from a ranching standpoint as owner and operator of Rock Bottom Ranch in the midvalley.
“Our animals there have predation as well from coyotes and mountain lions and skunks and all kinds of animals,” Lane said. “We’re sensitive to the predation issue as well.”
He said the event will feature firsthand knowledge of the challenges and solutions associated with wolf reintroduction — valuable information considering wolves will be released in undisclosed locations starting in 10 months.
“We’re going to live with wolves whether anyone likes it or not,” Lane said.