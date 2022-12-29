Potbelly Perspectives, an annual speaker series hosted by the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies, begins Jan. 4 with a presentation from local businessman Adam Frisch and his son Felix regarding their travels during Adam’s recent campaign for U.S. House District 3.
“ACES is bringing a great lineup of folks to share their compelling stories of travel, sport and impactful experiences with our community,” a news release from the local nonprofit says. “In the Roaring Fork Valley, the local talent and intrigue is never dull — join us to hear from our neighbors about bikepacking across Europe, the midterm elections campaign trail, the Amazon rainforest, ski mountaineering and endurance running.”
Christy Mahon, ACES’ development director, pointed out the organization’s long tradition of gathering at Hallam Lake during the winter months for “stories of adventure and exploration from some of our valley’s most interesting locals.”
Mahon added, “This year’s presentations are incredibly inspiring, as each story is about pushing limits, taking on challenges and building character through these experiences.”
Each of the five speakers will present on Wednesday evenings at ACES Hallam Lake location, 100 Puppy Smith St. in Aspen. Registration is required for each presentation. The cost is $5 for nonmembers and free for ACES members. Aspen Brewing Co. and Capitol Creek Brewery will provide beer; hot tea and light snacks will be provided by ACES.
Here’s the schedule:
● Jan. 4, 6-7 p.m.: “Colorado’s Third Congressional District: A 24,000-Mile, Father-Son Journey”
Fresh off their travels through the Colorado’s sprawling, 27-county Congressional district, and months away from home, Adam Frisch and son Felix will reflect on their time on the road, their father-son relationship and what their experiences mean for both Colorado and rural America. They will share the “intimate details of their journey across western and southern Colorado and the broader insights they’ve gained along the way,” the release states.
Frisch, a Democrat, narrowly lost to Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert in the November election for CD3.
● Jan. 18. 6-7 p.m.: “Conservation and Climate in the Peruvian Amazon: Observations and Revelations from the Cloud Forest to the Tropics”
Isa Catto and Daniel Shaw will share stories and photos from a recent trip to Manu National Park and Biosphere Reserve in southeastern Peru. They spent time with a small group of local young women training to be field scientists as part of a program launched last year by renowned Amazon expert Adrian Forsyth.
● Feb. 1, 6-7 p.m.: “If You Want to Go Far, Go Together: Finding the “We” in Individual Sport”
At the World Mountain and Trail Running Championships in November, Jeff Colt represented Team USA and ran alongside three teammates. “Together, they won the team title for the USA at the highest level on the world stage,” the release states. “Join Jeff as he explores the ideas of why we run and the concept of interconnected consciousness.”
● Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m.: “From the Black Forest to the Black Sea: 1,900 Miles Across Europe on Human-Powered Bikes”
From the Danube headwaters in the Black Forest of Germany to the ancient city of Constanta, Romania on the Black Sea, Craig and Pamela Mackey pedaled bikes and pulled a trailer 1,900 miles. Through photos, videos and stories, the Mackeys will share “the exhilaration, exhaustion, joys and fears experienced in 52 days along the Danube,” according to the release.
● March 1, 6-7 p.m.: “Avalanche Dreams: A Ski Mountaineer’s Life”
Once he discovered “the addictive rush of powder spray and the mountains’ dizzying heights,” Lou Dawson’s lifelong affair with the all-consuming thrills of climbing and skiing — one that included no small amount of tragedy and pain — began, the release says.
In a selection of images from his upcoming memoir, “Avalanche Dreams,” Dawson will look back at his coming-of-age in Aspen: the good days, the avalanches, the sadness, the humor. Then he will speak of his career as a ski mountaineer: Dawson was the first person to ski from the summit of all 54 of Colorado’s 14,000-foot peaks.