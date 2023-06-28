At the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s board of directors meeting on Tuesday, board members reflected on the ups and downs of the past few weeks before getting down to business.
Board members congratulated ACRA on a successful Food & Wine luncheon and weekend and held a moment of silence for Jim Crown, managing partner of Aspen Skiing Co., who died Sunday. Board members called Crown a “great human being” and the “embodiment of leadership,” and sent thoughts and prayers to his family.
“I think we all know that we owe our entire quality of life of late in the last 25 to 30 years to him, to his leadership, to his values,” said Cristal Logan, board chair. “It’s just the most tremendous loss.”
Crown’s passing came a week after the end of the 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen. ACRA President and CEO Debbie Braun thanked the board members who attended the chamber’s luncheon on June 15 for joining the celebration and said the classic was a fun weekend and a benefit to the local retail community.
“We really had a lot of fun,” Braun said. “We activated music out at the airport, there were a lot of social stands all over town where you could get your picture taken, and the weather was fabulous because for every raindrop that fell, I saw a new cashmere sweater on somebody during the Grand Tasting.”
The board also heard a presentation from Pitkin County Open Space and Trails about the proposed Brush Creek Park & Ride to AABC Trail project, which the county will be collecting public feedback on through the summer and into the fall.
The project would connect the AABC to the park-and-ride via a new trail along the Roaring Fork River and is estimated to cost $20 million to $25 million. The county, city of Aspen Parks and Open Space and the Elected Officials Transportation Committee are working on the project.
In 2022, a feasibility study was conducted to survey potential alignment options, and the one that was selected includes two new bridges across the river. The bridge location was selected as a result of how the bridge would look against the natural topography, the trail grade and the bridge span length across the river, PR Studio consultant Kathleen Wanatowicz said. To minimize the bridge span length, both bridges are placed perpendicular to the Roaring Fork River in locations where the gorge narrows.
“I do think it’s really important for us to do this to reach our transit and mobility goals,” Logan said. “I think with the proliferation of e-bikes, I think a lot more people are finding ways to commute on their bikes.”
Board members asked questions about the project and the plans to work with other organizations like the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority and WeCycle to provide services at the park-and-ride.
Gary Tennenbaum, director of Open Space and Trails for Pitkin County, said that WeCycle is part of the conversation and hopes to install an e-bike station at the park-and-ride if the connection is made.
“Increasing the amount of bikes on buses is going to be a big question,” Tennenbaum said. “So we are connecting with that commuter piece of the puzzle.”
Bill Tomcich, a liaison to the airlines for a local stakeholder group, said that the twin bridges would be a good amenity for the community, including visitors who would utilize the bike trail.
The county is seeking public comments on the project via a survey that is active online. The county is hoping to collect feedback on the level of support and desire from the community for the project. The survey and more information about the public engagement process can be found at pitkinostprojects.com.