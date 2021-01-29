Let’s face it, said a few Aspen Chamber Resort Association members during a board of directors meeting Tuesday: signing an affidavit, for many travelers, is intimidating. Intimidating enough, perhaps, to sway some would-be tourists to change their plans to seek less daunting resorts.
Lisa LeMay, of Aspen T-shirt Company, holds the retail seat on the board. She said Tuesday that she fears the county’s traveler’s affidavit has done more harm than good in mitigating the spread of COVID-19 — rather, she maintains from personal experience, it may have thwarted the full potential of an already limited winter economic season.
“It’s been interesting seeing the potential effects we might be seeing from the travel affidavit and having to get testing [for a negative result before arriving]. When Vail’s occupancy is down 20 to 30% but our occupancy is down 40 to 50%, you have to wonder how much of that is the affidavit scaring people away. If the purpose of the affidavit was to scare honest people away, then it might be working,” she said.
LeMay went on to explain that by “honest people,” she meant visitors who would have — had they come to Aspen — honored the spirit behind the traveler’s affidavit, which requires that any visitor spending one or more nights in Pitkin County procure a negative COVID-19 test result within 72 hours of arriving in the area or, barring getting tested, quarantine 10 days upon arrival.
“Being out on the sales floor, I have no problem saying to them, ‘Did you get those negative tests?’” LeMay said. But, she continued, when she presses those same people to confirm whether they received a negative test result, she finds them less forthcoming. “It’s amazing how many people say, ‘We signed the affidavit.’ They clam up and they’re not willing to answer that question. I’d say that’s 50 to 70% of the people I talk to, you can tell they did not get their test.”
She wasn’t the only one to share similar concerns. Maria Morrow, an attorney who occupies the professional seat on the ACRA board of directors, echoed LeMay’s skepticism toward the efficacy of the traveler’s affidavit.
“I’m happy that Lisa raised this question about the affidavit, because I had some pretty big questions in my mind when that arose,” she said of the public health order that went into effect Dec. 14, adding that she would urge public health officials revisit the affidavit requirements and to modify them. “I believe it’s probably really hurting us more than other communities. I’m very against politicians enacting scientific [public health] requirements. I do think it’s something unusual and unique and maybe politically popular, but I’m not sure it matches with the statistics we have from the visitors, and I’d be happy to push that issue.”
That said, currently, anyway, there are no plans to seek judicial review of the order, as the Pitkin County Restaurant Alliance is pursuing regarding the health board’s decision to voluntarily move into red-level restrictions — thus shuttering indoor dining — that were implemented, despite the collective’s failed legal request that a district judge enact a temporary restraining order, Jan. 17.
Donnie Lee, general manager of The Gant and chair of ACRA’s public accounts committee, said Thursday that when it comes to the felt impacts of the traveler’s affidavit, hindsight is distinctly 20/20.
“I think everybody’s acted with everybody’s best intention at heart and trying to do everything we can for the community, but hindsight brings things into focus. In hindsight, I don’t know that it produced the results everybody was hoping for,” he said. “It inspired a lot of cancellations, it created a lot of confusion.”
That confusion has only compounded, he continued, when the county moved into red-level restrictions — which, for the lodging industry, required units be limited to guests from a single household.
“Now you’ve got, in some ways, a conflicting message. If people are getting tested before they come here, why do we care what household they come from? Even our guests are asking that question,” Lee said. “You’ve got these two things going on simultaneously that don’t really line up together. It seems to me that we should have done one or the other, but we didn’t.”
The latter half of the month has seen the number of COVID-19 cases in a two-week period has plummeted, from 552 on Jan. 15 to 158 on Thursday; however, when scaled to create the incidence rate — that is, new cases in a 14-day period scaled for a per-100,000 residents proportion — those figures translated to going from more than 3,000 in the middle of the month to 1,363 on Thursday, a significant improvement though far above the 700-mark required for a county to be eligible for the state’s 5 Star program, which allows certified businesses to operate at one tier below a county’s designation on the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s COVID-19 dial.