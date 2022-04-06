The Aspen Destination Management Plan was well received by the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners Tuesday, but also generated plenty of questions.
Namely, what to do about the challenges identified in the 36-page plan that was led and financed by the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.
Destination Think, an international destination marketing consultant, also helped prepare the plan, which was presented to the BOCC during its work session Tuesday.
“We’ve really honed in on the fact that marketing in the off seasons — marketing all the time — might not be what our community needs or wants anymore. So, we’ve really begun to do this pivot and shift to destination management,” Debbie Braun, ACRA president and CEO, said during Tuesday’s BOCC work session. “We spent the last year working on the destination management plan and in fact spoke to over a thousand Pitkin County residents, and your residents have a lot to say.”
The results of an online survey, which was completed by 1,299 Aspen-area residents between July 20 and Aug. 6 last summer, were also included in the destination management plan.
Many respondents said Aspen’s visitors were “less considerate” and had “greater expectations” since the beginning of the pandemic. Another recurring theme among the plan was trying to preserve Aspen’s local character as more chain businesses have elbowed their way into its commercial retail space.
“People are feeling that the Aspen experience is … going the wrong direction,” Commissioner Steve Child said. “We’re kind of missing the boat I think in some of the community spirit that we … used to have.”
When asked which keywords best suited their community, Aspen area residents voted “Touristy” (22.4%), “Beautiful” (18.9%) and “Fake” (8.1%) as their top three.
The plan also identified three pillars for strategic action — addressing visitor pressure, enhancing the Aspen experience and preserving small-town character.
The plan listed numerous ideas to help alleviate issues like traffic reducing tourism’s impact on the carbon footprint.
“I really love it when you focus not only on how do we talk to tourists, but how do we talk to locals. How do we talk to the new locals?” Commissioner Greg Poschman asked during Tuesday’s work session. “How do we embrace them and bring them into the community so that they understand our culture and values?”
ACRA plans to continue to work with local governments like the city of Aspen and Pitkin County on how to integrate the plan’s findings into action items for the future.
“I know we have an employee shortage but … is there a future where we’re not just generating more low-paying jobs?” Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury asked. “Is there a future where we’re … transitioning work to fill in a middle class?”
According to the plan’s findings, the cost of living in Aspen is “132.5% higher than the U.S. average.”