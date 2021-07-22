The Aspen Chamber Resort Association is seeking feedback from residents and those who commute to Aspen for work through a survey that will guide Aspen’s marketing strategies in the future.
“This survey is your opportunity to give feedback,” ACRA Vice President of Destination Marketing Eliza Voss said. “We want as much feedback as possible in order to create the best plan possible.”
She added that Aspen residents and employees are considered key stakeholders in the decision-making process, and that the survey will serve as the guiding document for the evolution of marketing and management for the destination.
In 2017, ACRA pivoted from promotional marketing to what Voss called destination management tactics. Through various visitor education efforts, ACRA began trying to persuade visitors to come in the spring or fall during the midweek to offset the eight-week peak tourism season in the summer. In 2019, ACRA was recognized by the state for their intentional messaging efforts, and in 2020 ACRA’s five-year strategic plan went into effect, which includes destination management. Voss said that ACRA is excited to be finally kicking off this project and doing this work.
“There’s been a lot of focus locally and recently that this is pandemic-driven, but ... most destinations had this on their radar and were planning for this regardless,” she said. “Really, destination marketing organizations have been doing work like this since their inception.”
The rise in visitor numbers has been a trend in resort towns for the past decade, Voss said, and Aspen is not alone in its experience. Aspen and other locations reacted several years ago when it was publicized that large numbers of people were relocating to Colorado, knowing that more people would be interested in getting outdoors and exploring, she said. ACRA and other tourism-focused organizations have pivoted to manage and educate visitors and the impacts of tourism.
The survey was released in collaboration with Destination Think, a Vancouver-based agency that was selected to assist ACRA with its destination management planning process. The survey will be open until Aug. 6, and the goal is to “protect the quality of life for our residents, while also preserving the very reason people enjoy coming to our destination,” according to a press release from ACRA.
ACRA has also been involved in discussions with the city of Aspen, Pitkin County and Aspen Skiing Co. to identify management strategies, Voss said. The city, the county and SkiCo are also viewed as key stakeholders, similar to residents.
The survey is anonymous and takes about five minutes to complete. It includes basic questions such as age and whether you live or work in Aspen. It then asks participants to rate several areas of Aspen’s tourism scene based on their observations, such as what makes Aspen “Aspen” and what kind of traveler most aligns with Aspen’s values.
For more information about what destination management means, visit ACRA’s FAQ page at aspenchamber.org. Anyone with questions can also contact info@aspenchamber.org.
The survey can also be found on ACRA’s website.