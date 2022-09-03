The Aspen Chamber Resort Association entered into a new inter-city cultural partnership on Friday with the city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico.
ACRA President and CEO Debbie Braun and the mayor of San Miguel de Allende, Mauricio Trejo, signed a tourism collaboration agreement on Friday to make the informal partnership official. According to a news release from ACRA, the partnership seeks to establish a relationship between the two cities, with a focus on collaborating and exchanging experiences in the tourism sector, including best practices in destination management, challenges and successes.
“San Miguel de Allende shares many characteristics with Aspen,” Braun said in the release. “They have a long history, a rich arts and cultural sector, and a beautiful mountain community that they want to preserve for future generations. We are both renowned tourism destinations that are balancing the needs of permanent residents, second homeowners and visitors.”
Located in the central highlands of Mexico, San Miguel de Allende is a world-renowned travel destination recognized for its beautiful natural resources and cultural richness. The city of 160,000 residents is also a world heritage site.
Also like Aspen, San Miguel de Allende is trying to shift toward “mindful marketing” practices to preserve its community, and is taking steps to address the impacts of short-term rentals. Because of shared traits like these, Trejo said that San Miguel de Allende and Aspen would make great partners.
“Having an agreement of any kind with Aspen, it could be a great thing for both cities,” he said. “Maybe what works for us is going to work for you, or maybe what works for you is going to work for us. So there’s a lot of things that we can work on together.”
Trejo added that Aspen’s tourism base is similar to San Miguel de Allende’s, and it is easy to travel between the two destinations. From Houston, Texas, there are five flights a day to Querétaro Intercontinental Airport and another five flights a day to Del Bajío International Airport, both of which are a 40-minute drive from San Miguel de Allende.
Trejo also said that the fall, especially the month of November, is the best time of year to visit San Miguel because the weather is not too cold and the San Miguel Jazz Festival will take place on Nov. 17-20. Visitors can also visit vineyards, galleries and outdoor sites, as well as walk through the streets of a city that was founded in 1542.
“Walking in a city that is that old and that well-preserved, it gives you a unique experience,” Trejo said. “There’s plenty to do, and everything you do there has to do with culture, so if someone from Aspen goes there, they’re going to have a blast.”
Over his three-day visit, Trejo also sponsored the JAS Labor Day Experience kickoff party and met with Mayor Torre, which he said he was looking forward to since both mayors share a love for Colorado. Trejo said he spent some time studying at the University of Colorado Boulder and also visited Aspen in the winter to ski, but had never seen Aspen in the summer months before this visit.
“I have special feelings for Colorado, for Aspen, too, so I am very happy to come back not as a student, to come back as Mayor of San Miguel de Allende and meet Torre,” he said. “Let’s see what we can do together for our cities and I’m pretty sure that at least we’re going to have a good friendship.”