The 40th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is underway, and the business community got the party started Thursday during the Aspen Chamber Resort Association’s annual member luncheon at the Hotel Jerome.
The luncheon brings together chamber members and guests to celebrate upcoming events and kick off the summer season. Aspen’s influx of visitors, which many local businesses depend on, begin arriving around the time of the Food & Wine event, and this year will be no different.
ACRA paid homage to the days when Food & Wine was new and small by using artificial intelligence to create ‘80s-themed headshots of staff members and leaders who spoke during the luncheon, and showed slideshows featuring images of the festivities over the last 40 years. ACRA President and CEO Debbie Braun said that apart from being the most prestigious modern culinary event in the world and bringing numerous opportunities to eat and drink, and perhaps indulge, ACRA is proud of what Food & Wine represents.
“It’s the incredible culinary talent, creativity and passion that exists here in the Roaring Fork Valley and beyond,” she said. “Literally beyond the culinary delights and the lavish parties, there’s really an economic and social impact that this event has on our community. The Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is a key driver to our local economy, generating millions of dollars in revenues for our businesses each year.”
Dotdash Meredith, the parent company of Food & Wine magazine, found that Aspen visitors who attend Food & Wine spend an average of $10,000 while in town, fueling the local economy. A large majority of Food & Wine passholders surveyed last year, 81%, said they are already planning another trip to Aspen.
Braun said the Food & Wine Classic provides opportunities for local chefs, sommeliers and hospitality professionals to showcase their talent and connect with industry leaders from around the world.
The ACRA luncheon itself celebrated culinary talent and special wines by serving a menu curated by Justin Chapple, culinary director at large of Food & Wine and author of two cookbooks. Chapple began his journey at Food & Wine as a marketing intern 14 years ago and has attended every Classic since. Although Aspen is not his hometown, he said the community has made him feel so welcome over the years that he has kept coming back.
“Coming into work at this event was the first time I’d ever been to Aspen and I have to say, everyone in this room, whether it’s a nail salon or a real estate rental company, the business community here is just incredible and so supportive,” Chapple said. “And now I come multiple seasons — I come in the winter, I come in the summer, I come in the fall, and I encourage all my friends.”
While luncheon attendees enjoyed wine pairings with a three-course meal, Chapple entertained the crowd with a demonstration of his yellow gazpacho with a smoked almond and parsley gremolata, which was served as the meal’s appetizer. Chapple also handed signed copies of his latest cookbook to a few lucky attendees.
Chapple will lead a seminar on summer comfort foods on Saturday at the Hotel Jerome and another one on Sunday at the St. Regis. The topic: iconic recipes from the Food & Wine archives.
In addition to the business community and foodies, the luncheon was attended by city of Aspen staff and Mayor Torre, who read a proclamation declaring this June as Food & Wine Classic in Aspen Month, and also took a stab at making a joke.
“This is absolutely my favorite time of year, when I get to mix generic allergy medication and the Food & Wine Classic, so forgive me if I seem a bit off,” he said.
Despite the mayor’s jokes, those who sat at the city of Aspen table refrained from drinking their helpings of wine and instead offered to share theirs with folks who didn’t have to work on Thursday.
To close out the luncheon, Braun announced that in honor of the 40th anniversary, ACRA was creating a time capsule to be opened at the 50th anniversary of the Food & Wine Classic. ACRA staff put Polaroid photographs of the luncheon attendees, a copy of Chapple’s cookbook, a copy of the proclamation, a bottle of wine and other items into a box. Braun invited those in the crowd to return in 10 years to help open the time capsule, and left the crowd with some words of wisdom.
“As we’ve seen over the past 40 years, the culinary world is constantly changing and evolving,” she said. “But one thing that never changes is our love and appreciation for good food and good company. So as we celebrate this milestone anniversary, let’s remember to savor every moment, cherish every bite, every sip, and to indulge in the simple pleasures of life.”