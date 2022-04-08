Former Aspen City Councilman Adam Frisch announced earlier this week that his congressional campaign to unseat Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert had already amassed $1.6 million.
“I’ve said from day one that it’s going to require a well-financed, very mainstream candidate to be able to build a coalition to defeat Lauren Boebert in the fall,” Frisch said in an interview Thursday. “We think this is going to be one of the most high-profile races in the country.”
So far, Frisch’s campaign has received $230,000 from roughly 900 contributors as well as $1.5 million of Frisch’s own money.
“Unfortunately, money is a big part of campaigns these days, and I wish it wasn’t the case, but that is the reality,” Frisch said.
With his campaign’s cash, Frisch plans to get his message out across the district — but especially in its more populated areas like Grand Junction, Pueblo and Montrose.
“We’re seeing support across … the country but mostly amongst our district,” Frisch said.
Fellow Democrats Sol Sandoval of Pueblo and Alex Walker of Avon will also appear on the June 28 party primary ballot along with Frisch.
Sandoval was the only candidate in the crowded field of Democrats to capture 30% of the delegate vote at the party’s congressional assembly Tuesday.
Frisch and Walker secured their spots on the ballot after successfully submitting over 1,500 signatures from district residents to the Colorado Secretary of State’s office.
“Lauren Boebert is a great way to raise money, and unfortunately, money is important to campaigns — as can be seen by the fact that somebody else in this field is trying to buy their way onto the ballot with $1.5 million, which unfortunately sometimes works,” Walker said Wednesday.
Last week, Walker announced his campaign had raised approximately $128,000 since it launched over a month ago. The Avon Democrat’s campaign received money from roughly 3,500 donors with the average contribution amounting to $32, according to Walker.
“The people of CD3 want common sense, moderate politics and they are tired of the zoo in Washington. When Congress does its job well, we shouldn’t have to be reading about it on the front page everyday,” Walker said. “Frankly, I think the system produces the wrong kind of candidates. … In order to make it through a primary, through a general [election], you have to make people all sorts of promises that you can’t keep. You are corrupted by private interests way before you get sworn into Congress.”
Following the June 28 primary, the general election will occur on Nov. 8.
Whoever secures the Democratic nomination will face a tough task in trying to defeat Boebert, assuming she gets her party’s nomination, as many believe the redistricting process made CD3 more of a stronghold for Republicans who have held the seat for over a decade.
Boebert defeated former Colorado Rep. Diane Mitsch Bush by roughly 26,000 votes in the 2020 general election.
According to Federal Election Commission filings, last year, Boebert raised more than $3.5 million.
Candidate campaign-contribution reports for the first quarter of 2022 will be available after April 15.