It wasn’t exactly on par with 1948’s Truman over Dewey, 1980’s “Miracle on Ice,” 1990’s Douglas over Tyson, the Russian defeat of Napoleon in 1812 or any of the other great upsets of history.
But Aspen’s Adam Frisch, 54, pulled off a considerable shocker in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for U.S. House District 3 — especially considering his background, which at first glance may seem out of sync with the residents of places like Delta and Trinidad.
Frisch, the Minneapolis native and former New York currency trader who moved to Aspen a couple of years after 9/11 and later won two terms on the city council, edged Pueblo political activist Sol Sandoval with a grassroots campaign that had him barnstorming through the dusty Colorado heartland in a camper, sharing barbecue and swapping stories with small-town folks of all ethnicities and ages.
While he has had plenty of financing for the campaign — even loaning it $1.5 million of his own money (the campaign has since paid it back) — he spent a relatively small share of his funds as he took his message of Colorado water rights, improved rural health care access and better funding for education directly to the people of the Western Slope and the 27 counties that make up the sprawling, GOP-leaning political district.
Frisch won 15 of those counties, ranging from the small (Dolores, where only 93 votes were cast in the party primary) to the relatively populous (Mesa, where he garnered nearly half of 9,048 votes). He finished, according to the complete but unofficial ballot count, with 43%, besting Sandoval (who had 41%) by a mere 1,070 votes out of 57,936 votes cast districtwide in the party primary, enough to propel him to the Nov. 8 general election with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Silt. Tuesday’s GOP primary was a case of easy pickings for the first-term congresswoman — widely considered a standard-bearer for the far-right wing of her party — as she trounced State Sen. Don Coram of Montrose, taking 66% to Coram’s 34%, with 126,858 votes cast in that contest.
“I won because I worked my butt off,” Frisch said Wednesday afternoon during a phone interview from the Aspen Ideas Festival. “I did easily over 7,000 miles on the road, including 1,900 miles and 56 towns from last Wednesday to Tuesday afternoon.”
He said he believes that in recent years, the Democratic Party has forgotten about rural America, becoming more urban-centric. He said his message to the voters is that he is one Democrat who will listen to their concerns and champion their causes.
“Because of the [Democrats’ abandonment of rural voters], it has allowed the Republican Party to superficially tell them that they are looking after them,” Frisch continued. “But not really. They’re kind of waving an image of a gun around and saying, ‘This is how we’re going to solve lack of rural access to health care, lack of education funding … all the crises that we’re dealing with.’ I want to make a statement that the people of rural America need to be fought over by both parties.”
From the beginning of the campaign early this year, Frisch has been told he couldn’t succeed in Congressional District 3 because he hails from a mountain resort community. The district includes places like Aspen and Telluride, but it’s even more rural and conservative than it was when Boebert defeated former State Sen. Diane Mitsch Bush in November 2020 due to the recent redistricting process.
“Everybody said, how is somebody from a mountain town, especially this one, going to connect with people? The way it worked out was getting on the road, getting in front of people — from Pueblo to Montrose to Grand Junction — and just talking with them; having them realize that I have a pretty good capacity to think about issues, and that I’m a good listener. And that the issues of water rights and health care and education funding are really important,” Frisch said.
Earning the endorsements of Pueblo-area labor unions was not part of his game plan when he began his campaign, he said. But he spoke with them and ended up with support from a coalition of labor groups, the Southern Colorado Labor Council. That enabled him to cut into Sandoval’s support within her home base.
“Earning the trust of people around Pueblo, and the Latino workers, sent a message that I was willing to work with all people, that I had my boots on the ground,” he said. “Pueblo is a diverse county, and I think that’s important. No ethnic community is monolithic. And male voters are not, women are not. I just treat everybody as a person.
“The deeper you delve into the question of, ‘what’s on the minds of the voters in the Latino-American community,’ you find out it’s the same concerns as everyone else,” Frisch continued. “They want economic stability; they want better access to health care; they want to make sure they have good education for their kids; they want to feel safe in their homes.”
He described Boebert as being a leader in the “anger-tainment industry.”
“Putting aside all of the shenanigans she gets involved in, she’s just not focused on this district,” Frisch said. “A representative is supposed to represent and focus on the district, not on the number of tweets she can send out or how many cable network news channels she can appear on.”
Of course, defeating Boebert in the Nov. 8 general election, given the district’s lean toward the GOP, would be an even bigger upset than what happened in Tuesday’s primary. Boebert garnered 83,217 votes in the GOP primary to Frisch’s 24,961 votes in the Democratic primary. On Nov. 8, members of both parties will be allowed to vote for either of the two; the primaries were considered “semi-closed” contests, although some Democrats switched parties temporarily in order to try to keep Boebert out of the general election.
Frisch said the campaign math tells him he can win this fall. He needs the lion’s share of most of Sandoval’s supporters and those who voted for the third-place primary finisher, Alex Walker — plus “one-third of one-third” of Boebert’s supporters, he said.
Frisch said he already has overcome many misperceptions about himself, and he’ll continue that effort as well as working to become a more familiar face throughout the district.
“I think I was in Pueblo six or seven weekends in a row, and a lot of other places,” he said. “I knew that I needed to keep getting on the road. All three of us in the primary had low name recognition. And I knew that in a Democratic primary, the dream candidate wasn’t a fairly wealthy, white, straight male — let alone someone from a mountain town.”
There’s also the matter of his Jewish background, which to some, may seem out of kilter with the primary faiths practiced in rural western Colorado.
“People didn’t really talk much about that,” Frisch said. “If people asked me about it, of course I talked about it. There’s all sorts of moving parts to this whole thing. How much of [the primary outcome] was because of this or in spite of that, I don’t really know.”