Trevor Kennison didn’t quite stick the finish, but he still landed in adaptive action sports history.
He threw himself and his 40-pound sled through the early Sunday afternoon bluebird sky, soaring past the final distance marker of the landing ramp at the base of the slopestyle/big air course in maybe the farthest-landing spot of the weekend. His weight was just slightly off center, and he couldn’t quite stick the landing, ripping the ski from its bindings in his perhaps overzealous full-send.
After some repairs, he toned down a touch — but still launched well over 90 feet. The knuckle of the jump is 70 feet from the lip, and the landing “sweet spot” is 80 feet. On a bounce, the ski separated from the sled once again and Kennison finished the run on a sideways slide.
None of it bothered the athlete nor his screaming fans. There was a lot that went into that moment, after all.
“I’m feeling super thankful,” Kennison said. “Friends, family, all the support from sponsors, breaking my back living around the valley, learning to ski here, just having the whole thing come full circle.”
Kennison is no stranger to pushing the boundaries of adaptive action sports. The 29-year-old Winter Park resident broke two vertebrae in a snowboarding accident in the Vail backcountry in late 2014, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down.
In 2016, his sister and the High Fives Foundation helped Kennison get acquainted with sit-skiing. Ever since, he’s trekked deep into the frontier of what’s possible in adaptive action sports. In the 2019 “King and Queens” event, he took his sit-ski down Jackson Hole’s famous Corbet’s Couloir, known anecdotally as “America’s scariest ski slope.” He stuck the drop-in, to a raucous applause.
But the long-time Coloradan had a loftier goal, one he set just months after the injury: hitting the Big Air jump at the Aspen X Games. He’s attended every X Games since the accident, save for the spectator-less 2021 event. Every time, he fantasized about hitting the big jump.
This year, he got his shot. Three days after taking part in the Special Olympics Unified Skiing and Snowboarding event, he was the lone star of the show as the lighter crowd at the foot of the mountain cheered him on.
After undershooting a practice attempt earlier in the week — leading to a significant crash — Kennison made sure to not make that mistake again.
“I landed at the bottom line on my back, so I was pretty hurting,” Kennison said. “Today, I just want to knuckle.”
As a result, he overshot the landing zone, returning to Earth in a flatter spot of the run and a more direct impact with the ground.
The second attempt saw the same issue, as he lost his ski both times.
“Coming in, I was just like, ‘Oh, I think I’m cooking,’ and I kind of like, scrubbed speed in the middle and just boosted right off the jump.”
But, even after wiping out the second time, Kennison remained all smiles as he sported an X Games medal.
“It’s more so just seeing what’s possible and choosing your attitude,” Kennison said. “Having a positive attitude, you can set your mind to do anything you really want. Progression is everything. The more you do it, the better you get and the more risk you take but the more confidence you have doing it.”