Like so many in the community, Hilary McKie watched seemingly helplessly as her daughter, a senior at Aspen High School, and her friends missed milestone after milestone as the now-virtual school year gets ever closer to graduation.
“People need something,” she said.
But what that something could be, she wasn’t sure — and while the graduation committee has been working closely alongside Pitkin County Public Health for direction on innovative celebrations that still respect social distancing guidelines, nothing concrete has been announced.
The matter even came up during the Pitkin County Board of Health meeting Thursday.
“The state has issued guidelines for graduation ceremonies. We have started conversations with Aspen High School as well as Basalt High School regarding graduation celebration options,” Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock told the health board.
One idea that has been floated is a drive-in ceremony in the Buttermilk parking lot, he continued.
“In lieu of the march of the graduates, we’re working with the health department and law enforcement to potentially have a car parade for the seniors that would probably cover Aspen and Snowmass,” he said. “We’re working on those game plans.”
When McKie heard from a friend who lives in Telluride that the school district had organized an “adopt a senior” initiative via social media, McKie was inspired to launch an Aspen iteration.
“So I joined their [Facebook] page, which was helpful. I did reach out to the administrator of their page to get her feedback. Their administrator is actually their principal,” McKie recounted. “She said that she thought it was really changing the outlook for their seniors and it’s going well. I thought, ‘We have to do this.’”
But bringing the idea to Aspen meant facing some scalability challenges. Telluride boasts 67 students in its class of 2020; Aspen’s includes 138 students — the biggest class in the district’s history that McKie knows of.
“It is I think the biggest class that’s ever graduated from Aspen, ever,” she said. “I know when they were in eighth grade and they went out to [Experiential Education], they had never taken that many before.”
So while Telluride Middle and High Schools principal Sara Kimble was able to facilitate 67 “adoptions” in two days, she told McKie via Facebook Messenger, McKie knew she would have to roll out graduating students’ profiles — a senior picture accompanied by a chosen quote, akin to a virtual yearbook snippet — in stages.
The concept is simple enough: “Aspen High School 2020 Adopt a Senior” is a publicly searchable Facebook group, and once someone has joined, they will receive updates as McKie posts new senior profiles and pitches to adopt them.
“During this time of uncertainty, our seniors are missing traditional end of year events, and we are trying to come up with creative ideas (borrowed from Telluride) to make them feel cherished and celebrated,” the group’s description reads. “We will post every senior's photo. Then you as an individual or business may claim or ‘Adopt-A-Senior.’ This means you choose to shower the senior you have chosen to adopt, with letters, cards, flowers, candy, cookies, gift cards, emails... whatever you choose every day during Senior Week, May 25-30th.”
McKie, aided by her daughter, began ramping up postings Monday. By Wednesday, 31 of the 40 students whose profiles had been posted to the group had been adopted.
“It’s a little bit tricky — you have to post them in increments, otherwise you kind of bury kids,” she said Wednesday. “It’s like a little game. If you keep commenting and liking, you make them rise up. So far, we have posted 40 kids. We started Monday night. We have 31 adopted so far. We’re on a good pace, and I think it’s gaining momentum.”
By Friday evening, all 138 profiles had been posted, and 95 students had been adopted — with new adoptions being announced seemingly by the half hour.
“It’s a lot of behind the scenes. I can’t have one kid not being adopted,” McKie said — not that she’s concerned, she noted. “I am confident everyone will be adopted. I have had people reach out to me and say, ‘I want to adopt someone; give me someone.’ I have a few; I would love to have more. I think I’ll reach out to businesses; I’ll reach out to [Aspen Skiing Co.] if I have to.”
Aspen High School principal Tharyn Mulberry — who himself is transitioning into his new role as assistant superintendent beginning July — has also seen the support for the endeavor.
“You have no idea the outpouring we’ve gotten from the community about this,” he said, adding that he’s received several messages from people saying they’d happily adopt any senior not immediately scooped up via the Facebook platform. “I’ve had staff members do the exact same thing. I don’t think that is going to be an issue.”
If anything, his only real concern regarding the “adopt-a-senior” initiative is that, since it’s not technically a school-organized event and thus requires opt-in from the students, someone might miss that communication.
“Obviously we can’t give a list of addresses to students, even though it’s with the best of intentions,” he said. “It’s a parent — who we support — that’s going to do some stuff for kids, and we love it. We want to make sure nobody is overlooked, but ultimately they do have to give us our permission to participate.”
To that end, McKie has been working closely with the district regarding outgoing communications with families — and so far, she noted, the students have shown incredible enthusiasm for the idea.
“They’re all over it,” she said. “They’re on the site; it’s not a surprise.”
And that, too, is a good thing, McKie thinks, as it gives the almost-graduates something tangible to look forward to during a time of such uncertainty — even their fall plans are in question.
“There’s so much uncertainty about whether they can even go to college in the fall. Even if it’s just that bouquet of flowers or balloons or a little gift card, they can just forget about all that for a moment,” she said.
Not that students are forgetting about the more immediate traditions such as prom and, of course, graduation, Mulberry noted. In addition to parent involvement, the school district organized a student task force that has been interfacing directly with Peacock about alternative plans.
“We just have the utmost respect for him. He, like me, enjoys bringing about a student voice to these things,” Mulberry said of Peacock. “The kids were not softballing questions to him; they were very thoughtful and often frustrated, and he just handled it with a plum. I think our next step is talking to all the agencies involved. We need to meet with law enforcement and the fire department. It will be a community endeavor.”