Adult league hockey games are tentatively scheduled to resume on Jan. 2, pending word from all teams that they will agree to participate in Pitkin County’s Fully Vaccinated Facilities program.
The city of Aspen confirmed on Monday that staff was able to obtain approval from the Pitkin County Board of Health to allow Aspen’s adult league hockey players to join the program. Under the program, hockey players will not have to wear masks on the ice during games.
“Our goal is always — we want to provide programming,” said Cory Vander Veen, recreation director for the city of Aspen. “As long as we have staff and can safely operate them, we will do everything we can.”
The approval does not cover the entire facilities where hockey games are played — the Ice Garden and the Lewis Ice Arena in the Aspen Recreation Center. Only the hockey league is approved to participate in the program during games and practices, and players must continue to wear masks anytime they are off the ice, including in locker rooms and lobbies.
The city is currently in the process of coordinating with the teams to verify how many players will be participating, Vander Veen said. Any players who choose not to be vaccinated will not be able to participate in the program, regardless of whether or not they wear a mask.
“Unfortunately, per the county, for the 100% vaccinated program, everyone has to be vaccinated,” Vander Veen said. “For those individuals, we will offer refunds or drop-in hockey throughout the week to give them options so they can still play hockey.”
Provided the league is able to resume games on Jan. 2, no hockey games will be canceled and the regular season may resume as planned. Aside from waiting on confirmation from teams, the city may also have to readjust if the county announces a change in its public health order, which currently requires all individuals over the age of 2 to wear a mask in all indoor public spaces.
“We’re speaking with the city and the county because we are paying very close attention to the numbers right now to make sure our patrons and all our programs are safe,” Vander Veen said. “We’re keeping a close eye on that with a tentative start date, but it all [depends on] what’s happening with the county.”
City officials will meet with hockey team captains today to finalize details to allow the season to resume.
All youth teams, hockey tournaments and away games will still be subject to the current public health order, Vander Veen said. Visiting teams that are 100% vaccinated can participate in the fully vaccinated program, but teams that are not fully vaccinated will be subject to the public health order requiring masks.
The approval came after city officials held an emotional meeting with members of the hockey community on Dec. 15 to find a solution after games were suspended due to noncompliance with the county’s mask order. Considering a fully vaccinated facility solution was one of the recommendations for which players asked.