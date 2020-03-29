Today? I chuckle at my pitch of three weeks ago: social isolation. How to Survive Holing Up At Home. Working Remotely And Loving It. Seven Ways To Survive Something None Of Us Have Ever Experienced In This Lifetime.
Today, we find no haven amid coffee shop kin. “Hoppy” hour on a Main Street patio is overshadowed by a virulent virus. Globally, we hunker in our homes, wiping door knobs and faucets, avoiding human contact. How do we measure our days without one another?
As someone who nerds out on free-ranging connectivity, what might a 25-year-work-at-home freelancer offer up in these times of sequestration? Well, here goes:
1. Always, always make your bed.
Uncle So and So challenged all of us as kids. Yes, you are just going to poop again. But does that mean why bother wiping? In addressing our linens, we demonstrate “I matter.” As free-range workers, we’ll encounter our personal sanctuary innumerable times a day because we are so focussed, so beyond trying to recall, What did I come here for? Encountering a catalog scene is darn right uplifting.
Your bed is a reflection of you — a canvas of your intentions, wrapped in your favorite hues; the soft, silky textures you spoil yourself with — and a serene invitation spread before you. What’s not to feel good about that?
That canvas is also the mise-en-scène of your room. Pillows? Plumped and placed. Down comforter? Fluffed and whipped into place. When the vast expanse of your duvet is straightened and crisp, clutter can hang about a bit. Drifts and piles of laundry may reach and grab at you — and yet, your room can seem clean, a sanctuary, if you will; time of day dependent, of course; let your eyes go soft — you know — morning light and all.
2. Identify and secure your
one all-consuming, early-morning addiction.
Keep it in stock. You simply are not a professional without coffee breath.
3. Dress the part.
When I was in my 30s, fakin’ it to make it, I often borrowed my boyfriend’s Beemer, striding about the job site in lug-soled, hand-tooled heels. I carried my rolled up blueprint, mountain-girl sharp, waving my arm over my job sites.
Working from home, as designers often do, dressing the part was key — a landscape install could easily be six figures. But if the mountain in me wanted Carhartts, then I balanced that out, perhaps, with hand-stitched Mongolian leather slippers and a silk or linen blouse. Extra high pressure? A mini skirt and loose, soft sweater, along with statement pieces. When we dress the part, we’re connecting with clients, we’re answering to the public. Feel like a boss in the mirror. For me, it coalesces down my arm, into my fingers, and out my 2H graphite tip, sketching site walls, trees and space. Be legit.
4. Routine may sound dull,
but your glutes and waist will thank you.
Follow a routine of some sort for eating. If you’re new to this work at home thing, it’s normal to open the fridge without realizing it. And it’s too easy to nibble all day out of A.) Anxiousness B.) Boredom C.) Because you can.
Alas, the unruly jumble of half-digested weirdness drop-kicking its way through your gut will show up in your work. We are not cows. Continual grazing is a curse on human stomachs and psyches. A digestive system that never rests will affect your energy, mindstream, and metabolism.
Center a beautiful bowl on your table. Pile it with oranges. Keep baby carrots front and center in the refrigerator. I warn you: fridge checks are compulsive. I swear nothing has changed since the last time you opened it. While working at home. Alone. All day.
5. Schedule, schedule, schedule.
Put things on your phone’s calendar with interesting chime reminders so you have things, any things, to look forward to in order to break up the day. The very long day.
6. Youtube rabbit hole?
Put the phone down. Back away slowly.
7. Move.
Subject to hypnotizing blue light and relentless algorithms, it is all too easy to “keep after it.”
Pssst. Close the laptop. Nothing will disappear. It’ll be right there, waiting for you when you get back. Lift the lid. Take a peek. See?
Check the mailbox: fresh air, sun. Check on your dog, the chickens, nature, laughter. Go for a walk: oh my god, it feels so good to move. When you move your body wholly, delight arises, blood flows, oxygen moves in, and your mood lifts. Self-esteem, it preens and prances. Cognitive function joins the fray. Stress, anxiety, the doldrums? Gone. Cue the music: it’s a whole new world. I promise you. Just so you don’t miss this: 1. Stand up. 2. Walk to the door. 3. Step outside.
So how am I doing myself amid COVID-19?
Well. It’s 2:24 a.m. I’ve been wearing these jeans for three days. I can see through the holes in them that I need a razor. All-nighters are my new norm, the only time productivity flows (everyone else is asleep, even Facebook and COVID-19). I’ve been rising later and later, too — I hit noon last week. The stacks of laundry, both clean and dirty, now eclipse my rumpled bed. My butt’s growing. I just know it.
And yet?
There is wonder in this. Limit everything we take for granted. Take away all the distractions, indulgences, and collectively? We are showing up. Volunteering. Organizing. Helping, giving, sharing, creating. For ourselves and each other to keep our act together.
It is those very qualities that pushed me into freelancing, on my own terms, in the first place.
I simply could not live every day for a questionable profit margin or to maintain an obviously inadequate status quo. With an immigrant single father and growing up in financial scarcity, it had been too important my entire life to do the next right thing as an American and to flourish. Call me righteous. Boring. Unadventurous ... but my god, the high I get from this path?
I am overwhelmed of late, witnessing us. The People. The us beyond politics, viruses, constraints. Stymied by forced isolation and an incompetent, shameless POTUS? Despite compromised livelihoods, worry, the unquenchable responsibility to produce, produce ... you choose anyway to be the helpers.
You don’t need my damn listicle. You are doing it.