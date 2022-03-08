Just before 8 a.m. Monday, Peter Fornell turned himself in to the Aspen Police Department, admitting that he was the one who had used water-based spray paint to vandalize the Gorsuch real estate storefront, with messages of, “Liars” and “Go back to Vail.”
The stunt came days after news broke that an outside buyer had purchased the roughly one acre of land previously acquired by the partners behind the proposed Gorsuch Haus that voters approved as part of the larger Lift One corridor project in 2019, sold to an outside buyer for more than $76.2 million — a parcel from the same land for which the partnership comprising Gorsuch Haus development had paid $10 million from Aspen Skiing Co., according to reporting from The Aspen Times.
According to Fornell, the move was a passionate one, driven from his emotional response to learning of the sale in newspaper articles.
“I was just incensed. I felt robbed and cheated and lied to. I’ve lived in Aspen for 40 years; I build affordable housing for a living,” Fornell said Monday. “He sent out a letter to every person with an Aspen address with a picture of his family in it. He sold out his family to lie to this community to get what he wanted. And I supported him! I went and attempted to help gather and bolster support for that project. And to turn around and do this? It’s unbelievable.”
The larger Lift One corridor plan enjoyed an electoral victory in March 2019 by a mere 26 votes.
But Jeff Gorsuch, a partner in the initial development plan, maintains that the sale doesn’t deter from the initial vision that voters supported. More than anything, he’s mostly taken aback by Fornell’s actions, he said.
“It’s scary behavior, and it’s unbalanced. And Aspen doesn’t deserve that, nor do other people that are guests here or people that call their home here. If someone has displaced anger, they have to develop a strategy to do that in a way that’s not scary and threatening to the community,” Gorsuch said, adding that the experience was “really scary for employees.”
Fornell is the first to admit that his methods — though methodical in not creating any property damage or threat to anyone involved — were, strictly legally speaking, condemnable. But he doesn’t shy away from the message he was trying to convey.
“I have an exemplary record as a citizen; I’ve never broken the law. … My conscience is clear, even though I would never condone the actions that I took,” Fornell said. “I took a can of water-based spray paint and sprayed it on glass.”
By Fornell’s estimation, a cleaning crew had gone to work on removing the paint by 9 a.m. Saturday, and by 10 a.m. his illegal handiwork was gone.
And by that time, he’d already admitted to his legal wrongdoing. He was cited for, essentially, criminal mischief, Aspen Police Assistant Chief Bill Linn confirmed. The incident was recorded via municipal ticket rather than a misdemeanor charge that would require a court appearance.
Still, the case is likely to see its day in court — or at least in the court of public opinion. Gorsuch maintains that while yes, his parents moved to Vail in 1966 to “help build a great ski town and mountain,” his position in Aspen is also rooted in history and good faith.
“There is irony in what [Fornell] painted on the cafe’s windows … The first Gorsuch arrived in Aspen in 1887. We have strived to be good stewards of this valley, this town and these mountains for 135 years.”
But Fornell disagrees with that assessment, hence his display.
“I made a mistake. I did something that I should not have done and I don’t condone it. But I support the message that I said. It’s just another robber in our town,” he said. “Jeff Gorsuch lied to this town. ‘I want my family to have a legacy to this community’ — well if the legacy of the Gorsuch name is, ‘I sold out for money,’ [well done].
But Gorsuch maintains that the sale doesn’t hamper the vision for the larger Lift One corridor — rather, the outside financing allows the project to continue unimpeded.
“We do not expect everyone to love us or everything we do,” he said. “But we love Aspen. We love its history, its core values, its character and its people.”
Fornell, for his part, said he’s spent the 40 or so years he’s counted Aspen home trying to repay the favor he feels from initially winning an affordable housing lottery, as a developer of exactly that type of property.
“I did what I did when I did it, and I have to say, although I regret the venue, I don’t regret the message,” Fornell said.