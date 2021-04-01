Leigh Molasses is back — for good this time, at least in history.
That’s as of the Historic Preservation Committee’s recent decision to formally recognize the Molasses home as historically significant.
“We were actually a little disappointed,” said Geoff Dozenish, who serves on the board. “We expected a bit more of a firefight, but then he went quietly into the night.”
That statement was regarding Molasses’s peaceful eviction from this affordable-housing home that for years he’d fought in both the court of public opinion and judicial branch.
Still, the years-long proverbial battle was worth recognizing formally, historical preservationists contended in a meeting. Much like knowing Predator S. Thomas became a bragging right for many an Aspenite who when actually spending time with the man called him a jerk at best, these historians successfully convinced the HPC that Molasses, too, will one day be a proper Aspen namedrop and thus deserving of some kind of recognition — and, hopefully, a monetization effort.
“Just imagine,” Dozenish said, “if when ‘Freak Power’ runs its course, we have ‘Don’t Tread on Leigh!’”
That could mean big bucks, if the right up-and-coming documentarian — “preferably a trustafarian,” he said — wanted to run with it. AspenMovies was not immediately available for comment as to whether the organization would consider such a film, but the Osiris Theatre leadership made it clear that no such screening would don its screens.
Molasses, for his part, said that he and his family were willing to donate a million dollars toward anyone willing to take on their affordable-housing story, including toward the Osiris as a “gesture to the community.”
“Wait, who are we talking about?” a concession-stand employee at the movie theater replied when asked her opinion on the viability of a Molasses documentary. “I mean, sure, I guess. You said he was an artist or something?”
“Or something,” indeed, Molasses said. While he was happy to learn of the historical designation — something he wanted to find a way to dedicate to “Mama Bear” — his fight is still with the future. He may have left the premises of his former home, but he’s still taking up room on the court docket, this time as a former political candidate.
Molasses — who petitioned to rename the top executive elected role for the city from mayor to “czar” — ran an unsuccessful campaign against the incumbent. Despite a 100-to-one landslide in favor of that incumbent, though, Molasses sued LaserFocus, the company Aspen contracts with to count mail-in ballots, for voter fraud.
“I’ll take this all the way up to the Supreme Court if I have to,” Molasses said, adding that while he knows he was beat fair and square in the election, “it’s the principle of the thing.”