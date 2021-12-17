For Stevie Nicks fans hoping for another shot at seeing the legend at Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ Labor Day Experience, the nonprofit’s announcement for 2022 brings good news.
The three Grammy-winning headliners will be Nicks, Chris Stapleton and Leon Bridges. Nicks was initially slated as a headliner for the 2021 JAS landmark event but canceled for safety reasons pertaining to COVID-19. Therefore, 2022 will mark JAS performance debuts for all three artists, according to the JAS announcement.
“After the disappointment of Stevie’s 2021 cancellation due to COVID concerns, JAS was deluged with requests from ticket holders that she be invited again,” JAS President Jim Horowitz said in a statement. “We are grateful to Stevie for agreeing to perform here in 2022! After her early summer sell-out last year, this should be one of the most highly anticipated shows in our history!”
Widely known for her work as a member of Fleetwood Mac, Nicks embarked on a successful solo career in the 1980s. With Fleetwood Mac, she earned two Grammys, including the 1977 Album of the Year for “Rumours.” She also boasts two recordings in the Grammy Hall of Fame: “Rumours” in 2003 and “Fleetwood Mac” in 2016. Nicks’ solo work has earned her Grammy nominations, as well, including tracks such as “Edge of Seventeen” and “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Tom Petty. Nicks was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019.
Kentucky-born Chris Stapleton is a five-time Grammy, 16-time Country Music Awards and seven-time Academy of Country Music Award winner “and one of the country’s most respected and beloved musicians,” the JAS announcement notes. Following his 2015 quadruple-platinum breakthrough solo debut album “Traveller,” Stapleton released two No. 1 albums in 2017: “From A Room: Volume 1” (certified platinum) and “From A Room: Volume 2” (certified gold). Stapleton’s 2020 release, “Starting Over,” recently won Album of the Year at the 56th ACM Awards and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Country Albums chart.
R&B recording artist and songwriter Leon Bridges released his third studio album “Gold-Diggers Sound” in July and has already received two Grammy nominations for 2022: Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance. “Gold-Diggers Sound,” which Leon spent more than two years conceptualizing, writing and recording, features Robert Glasper, Terrace Martin and Ink. This is the third solo album from Bridges, following his Grammy Award-winning sophomore album, “Good Thing,” in a career trajectory that saw him going from working as a dishwasher and busking on the streets of his beloved Fort Worth, Texas, to being signed to a major label and performing at the White House for Former President Barack Obama within a two-year span. In addition to his 2018 Grammy win, Bridges has enjoyed two previous Best R&B Album nominations, for “Good Thing” in 2018 and “Coming Home” in 2015.
Three-day early bird passes go on-sale Monday, December 20 at 10am mst. Daily schedules and opening acts for the annual event held at Snowmass Town Park will be announced at a later date.
Early Bird general admission passes can be purchased at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org beginning at 10 a.m. on Monday.
“In addition to the 3-day general admission pass, JAS will also be selling the 3-Day Deck Pass which includes complimentary grille fare, private restrooms and a private bar with complimentary beer, wine and a daily cocktail,” the JAS announcement adds. “All sales are based on availability, with an increase in prices expected later this winter. For information on lodging and ticket packages please call 800-SNOWMASS.”
Additionally, Donor (VIP) 3-day passes are available at www.jasstore.org, which include access to the exclusive JAS VIP tent with afternoon grille fare, live cooking stations, gourmet dinner and dessert, premium open bars and a substantial tax-deduction. JAS, a nonprofit organization, has contributed more than $8 million to music education programs since 1996.
“At this time, JAS anticipates requiring all attendees of the Labor Day Experience to provide either proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test result taken within 72 hours of arrival at the event,” the announcement continues. “These requirements are subject to change based on local and state health department policies and recommendations at the time of the events.”