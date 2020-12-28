Of the 276 cases identified in Wednesday’s 14-day COVID-19 case report, two patients are employees at the Sundeck and Aspen Mountain Club, an Aspen Skiing Co. statement confirmed Sunday.
Pitkin County Public Health, in its contact tracing, reached out to SkiCo and The Little Nell Wednesday to inform the larger employer entities of the status.
“They recommended testing all staff at the Sundeck/[Aspen Mountain Club], as a proactive measure, to which we complied, over the last three days,” the statement confirms.
As of Sunday morning, 72 SkiCo employees were tested and, including the initial two cases, the endeavor netted 17 positive results. Those additional 15 employees were asymptomatic and are now in quarantine.
“We are thankful that Pitkin County Public Health and Aspen Valley Hospital have the resources to complete larger group testing, which were previously unavailable, as a means to further fight the spread of the virus. Because of this move, we are safer today than we were yesterday,” the statement reads.
As for next steps, The Little Nell spokesperson May Selby assured that all is business as usual, just with a bit more confidence after undergoing the testing. The public health department has not advised that the hotel or its affiliated operations close or change protocols, and while each positive COVID-19 case on average yields three contacts in each case investigation, according to county data, May reported Sunday that the staffing situation remains sustainable.
“We have been able to fulfill their positions with staff from their departments or other departments within the hotel, which enables us to continue operations,” she said Sunday of the quarantined employees.
Jonathan Fillman, general manager of The Little Nell and who also oversees operations at the Sundeck and Aspen Mountain Club, has reiterated to his management and staff that “we are in this together,” emphasizing that the only way “to beat this is by adhering to the five steps of containment and being socially responsible outside of work. If we operate as safely at home as we do at work, we will get through this pandemic more effectively and safely.”