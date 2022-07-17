After pay bumps, local schools finding more success recruiting teachers

The moment was loaded with emotion at both extremes of the spectrum.
Near the conclusion of the Aspen School District’s June 29 board meeting, employee union president Stephanie Nixon fought back tears of joy. Earlier in the meeting, Aspen Middle School teacher Sarah Beesley fought back her own emotions as she publicly informed the administration and board of her reasoning for leaving the district where she had worked for more than two decades.
Nixon celebrated a groundbreaking labor agreement between the union (the Aspen Education Association) and the school district that increased pay scales for some employees in an effort to improve recruitment and retention efforts. Beesley, on the other hand, cited a deteriorating culture as a reason for leaving.
One major hurdle that those in the local education system have to clear to be able to survive in an expensive, saturated valley was addressed, at least to some extent. But other issues like housing and establishing a culture with a somewhat rotating door of staff — in the classrooms and the office, in the lunchroom and on the buses — have not and will not go away.
The new baseline salary for a first-year teacher in the Aspen district was set at $50,000, a familiar figure to those working in education downvalley. In the months before the meeting, ASD’s neighbor to the north, the Roaring Fork School District, was just beginning to see the fruits of its years-long campaign to increase staff wages. The district successfully persuaded voters to approve an additional property tax increase of upward of $7.7 million annually for the sake of bumping pay for staff in the fall. In the spring, those funds began flowing. During the RFSD campaign, then-superintendent Rob Stein said there was a minimum target wage for new teachers: $50,000.
On the back side of a pandemic, with inflation skyrocketing and housing becoming a premium, the two districts are already competing for the same local pools of education talent. On top of the fact that Colorado is in the bottom half of states in per-pupil funding in public education, the situation quickly developed into a perfect storm for crisis.
While the steps of passing the mill levy override in Roaring Fork and the union agreement in Aspen have already in their short times since implementation made inroads into alleviating pressure felt by the districts, not every problem could be solved by throwing money at it. With classes for the 2022-23 school year starting next month for both, they’re in the process of filling whatever positions they can.
‘This crisis mode’
At its peak, the staffing crisis blended together the issues of cost of living in the Roaring Fork Valley with those of public safety during the early stages of COVID-19. As the pandemic drove what became known as The Great Resignation nationally, educators were at the forefront. A survey conducted by the National Education Association in February found that 55% of educators are considering changing professions.
Locally, educators left for better or similar paying opportunities in cheaper places to live, or couldn’t tolerate the burnout ignited by the pandemic.
Positions would open up; applicants would get so far into the process as to receive job offers, only later to decline when ultimately learning about local housing costs.
A shortage of part-time substitute teachers only fueled burnout rates. Teachers were tasked with filling in on classroom supervision during planning periods, which in turn forced more work at home as they sought to catch up.
It took a normalizing of the pandemic and one major compensation adjustment in both districts, but at least numerically, teacher hiring and pay rates seem to be on the mend.
“All I ever knew in HR was this crisis mode,” Angie Davlyn, Roaring Fork School District’s director of human resources, said.
Davlyn has been working for the RFSD for seven years but is hitting her one-year anniversary in her current position in July.
“So, moving into breathing-easier territory feels really good.”
By the numbers
In the Roaring Fork district, 20 teaching positions are open across its 13 schools after adding around 50 instructors. Five of the openings are for math teachers, two are for arts, two are for language arts and four are for special education.
On the substitute-teaching side, Davlyn said that pre-pandemic the district had a pool of nearly 150 regulars to fill in. During the pandemic, that number dipped to around 30, making it difficult to fill in for regulars who missed time due to exposures or illnesses. Now, the figure is on the rebound, sitting around 70 currently with six listings on the district’s website for additional substitutes — though one listing appears to include several jobs under a single title.
At least for the current housing and inflation rates, the passing of mill levy override funds has helped fill the gaps in both the classroom and out, to some extent.
“We have far less unfilled positions than we’ve seen in those COVID years. We’re back to a normal level of new teachers,” Davlyn said. “What’s happened so far is that we’ve seen a substantial rise in applicants for new positions. We’ve seen less positions go unfilled. We’ve seen people stick around instead of resigning or going job hopping.”
It’s a similar story in Aspen, where the 25 outgoing teachers were replaced with 32 new ones. The four-school district’s challenges are even more inflated than in Roaring Fork’s — the upper valley is a more expensive place to live with even more limited housing in the market, and an extra 10-mile-plus commute from downvalley places with more options and affordability, like Basalt, where the Roaring Fork district operates its nearest schools.
ASD currently lists 48 open positions on its recruiting website. Of those, 19 are for certified positions with five for substitute positions. Those figures represent significant decreases in open positions in classrooms from previous years, said Amy Littlejohn, ASD director of human resources.
She added that the district’s higher starting salary, like in Roaring Fork, made an impact.
“The positions that we still need to hire are mostly elective or specialist positions, support staff, other than a special education position at each site, which is about on par with the state in the shortage of special education teachers,” Littlejohn said.
She said a majority of open positions are in athletics coaching, which isn’t abnormal. The district has postings for five head coaching positions.
The district was able to replace the 25 newly vacated certified positions and several previously unfilled positions ahead of the start of classes in August, as the district anticipated a turnover rate of 15-24% in the spring months based on polling of certified staff before the announcement of pay scale adjustments. The final turnover-rate tally is expected to be around 17%.
According to a March article by Chalkbeat, there is no national aggregate data on teacher attrition. But that 17% figure in certified staff — which also includes positions like paraprofessionals — is still well above average compared with places like New York City (5.8% in 2021) and Washington State (10%), albeit those places have school districts much larger than Aspen’s.
Aspen School Superintendent David Baugh, who has often cited teacher turnover as a national issue, is feeling “guardedly optimistic” about the situation.
“Every classroom has a teacher,” Baugh said. “Back in the spring, there was all kinds of concern that ‘all the teachers in Aspen are quitting.’
“No, all the teachers were quitting across the United States. I don’t know, around the rest of the country, how hiring is going. But in Aspen, we feel like we’re hiring teachers.”
On the teachers’ side, the increase in pay was swayed many. In the turnover surveys, as many as 20 teachers were reportedly undecided on staying or leaving.
According to AEA Vice President Marnie White, the salary kept “a handful” of people from leaving.
“We worked really hard as a negotiations team this spring to update that salary scale and to make our wage scale more competitive,” White said. “I think you’re seeing that starting salary and the increases across the board are definitely attracting and retaining people. We had people who were on the fence about staying until our announcement and then they did choose to stay.”
While the agreement in Aspen and the new funds in Roaring Fork alleviated a lot of pressure for teachers, more seasonal positions haven’t gotten the same bump in retention and recruitment, despite continued raises.
Support staff shortage
Aspen projects to still be short eight to nine workers in both preschool and transportation — both significant figures for a district its size. The numbers for food services were not made available to Aspen Daily News, but are also pressing.
With increasing gas prices and a competitive market for hospitality jobs, it makes little sense for some to make the commute all the way to Aspen when there are comparable jobs from a compensation standpoint. White said about 60% of ASD’s staff lives out of district.
Locally, the district has been advertising the new rates of pay to entice workers to be bus drivers, food service workers and preschool employees.
“With our new pay rates, I think we’re going to have quite a bit of an advantage to fill those positions,” Littlejohn said. “But it is a high need still. Those are our three highest needs.”
Roaring Fork is benefiting from proximity to cheaper housing and pay bumps as well. Davlyn said the district is also down eight school bus drivers from its ideal roster of approximately 30.
Commercial driver’s licenses can be difficult to obtain, Baugh said, and the nature of hours required in the morning and afternoon with a gap in between isn’t conducive to a living wage.
It’s typically seasonal work, with limited routes available over the summer, Davlyn added. To her, it’s one of the most worrying departments moving forward.
“That’s an area [where] we haven’t been successful,” Davlyn said. “Bus driving tends to be an older population of workers, and people retire and we’re not replacing them at nearly the levels that we need. I think we’re going to hit more of a crisis point here if we continue on the same trajectory.”
Early education and preschool continues to be a concern, as well, as the state’s universal pre-K mandate looms next fall. Both districts are experiencing heavy shortages there, as Davlyn said the work is undercompensated and underappreciated.
For the support role positions, Aspen may take a page out of Aspen Skiing Co.’s book and begin recruiting from overseas, Littlejohn said, particularly in food services.
Recruiting outside the box
“SkiCo and a lot of the hospitality industry bring people who work on visas into food service,” Littlejohn said. “That’s something we’re going to look into in the next year and recruiting first for temporary staff for those positions because it is a nine-month position. It’s not all year, so I think that’s why it’s so tough to fill because of that gap.”
Because of its geography, filling its kitchens isn’t the only outsourcing Aspen is looking to do. Baugh said the district has invested around $20,000 on teacher recruitment, portions of it going to advertisements in the nationally circulated Outside Magazine and to teaching and recruitment fairs in places that generate a surplus of teachers, like Bozeman, Montana, and parts of Texas.
Data on how many incoming staff have discovered the district through those means was not provided to Aspen Daily News. However, Baugh is satisfied with the efforts just through the means that the school has achieved hiring goals.
“Why not go fishing where the fish are that might be successful and thrive here?” Baugh said. “We changed. We’ve never advertised nationally. We’ve never sent staff to these recruiting fairs. We developed marketing materials. I think the proof is in the pudding where we’re hitting targets and the base criteria of a teacher in every classroom.”
With a successful outreach on a national scale, it is possible that the turnover rate in the district declines as well. The district may be able to find better fits for its developing structure of teaching an International Baccalaureate curriculum, one that teachers like Beesley have found more — and potentially overly — rigorous.
‘A very definite direction’
Beesley told the Aspen Daily News that she is taking a significant pay cut to leave Aspen Middle School because, in part, she no longer believes in the curriculum.
“Being a public educator, what that means is every student who steps in my room, I meet them where they are at and help them become the best learners they can be,” Beesley said. “That’s not the vibe that the Aspen School District has any more. I’m not against rigorous education for anyone, but we have to understand that everyone’s not exactly in that place to have the type of rigor they’re asking us to do.”
As the district continues its shift to the new curriculum, Baugh believes that the new salaries in both districts will allow teachers to have more options for where they feel more comfortable, making a point that most veteran staff did not leave the district.
“I wish Sarah all the best in her new chapter in the Roaring Fork School District,” Baugh said. “I want her to be happy and I want her to thrive. If where the district is going is not where she wanted to go, then she did what any responsible adult would do. The district is headed in a very definite direction: standard saline curriculum, International Baccalaureate, improving academics for all students. That’s where we’re going and I think for most of the people here, it’s a good fit and it will only become better as we learn and grow together.”
For the time being, both districts have found ways to staff their classrooms. While kitchens and buses are still lagging behind, it’s a step in the ideal direction for each as classes begin in August.
But the challenges of housing, in terms of both price and capacity, will not go away and will continue to add strain to the districts’ abilities to recruit and retain going forward. Both are adding internal housing units as much as possible, but that will only be a small piece of the puzzle.