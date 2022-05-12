After two years of being affected by the pandemic, the 2022 Aspen Ideas Festival will return in late June at full strength with in-person panel sessions and more than 300 speakers and moderators.
The annual event is a place to explore and discuss ideas and issues that shape our lives. The festival invites some of the most inspired and provocative thinkers in the world from diverse fields and brings them to the Aspen Meadows campus to interact with attendees in dialogue, thought and discussion.
“For the past 70 years, the Aspen Institute has explored, shared and advanced thinking about the key challenges in society,” said Kitty Boone, vice president of public programs and executive director of the Aspen Ideas Festival. “What we attempt to do with the Ideas Festival is to open up these discussions to many more individuals and the general public. I think we need these opportunities to talk about and share ideas in a civil setting — more today than ever.”
This year’s festival runs from June 25 to July 1 in two sessions, June 25-28 and June 28 to July 1. Leaders and innovators who span the globe will explore a range of ideas and topics presented in six themes: heat, money, trust, connection, power and beauty.
In June, a list of local lectures will be released for events around Aspen and tickets for those specific sessions will become available. The local lectures and speakers are still being developed.
Overall, the festival represents a Herculean task as myriad elements have to come together. A year-round effort goes into rounding up speakers, matching them with an appropriate moderator, clearing their schedules for a festival appearance and developing topics of discussion that are suited to their vast experience.
“It’s a monumental task, but we have a well-oiled machine with people that have done this for a long time. It’s super challenging and a little bit of jigsaw puzzle,” said Killeen Brettmann, managing director for Aspen Ideas Festival.
About seven months before the festival, staff in Aspen and Washington, D.C., with input from the event’s media partner, gather to talk about the key issues for discussion that year. Since the world is constantly evolving, topics and speakers often are added at the last moment.
“Things are changing so quickly in our world today,” Brettmann said. “It allows us to adjust in real time to these changes and adjust our talks and speakers.”
A diverse lineup of speakers with vast experience in policymaking, business, arts, science, education and other areas will discuss issues and potential solutions to some of the country’s (and the world’s) most significant problems. Topics this year include: “What is the power of literature in turbulent times?” and “Has the post-World War II international justice system fulfilled its promise?”
In addition to the headline speakers participating in this year’s event, festival host Aspen Institute also invites participants from its fellowship program to attend. Fellows from across the U.S. and around the world are selected for their work, accomplishments and ability to transform ideas into action.
The institute also seeks to develop a next generation of leaders, giving them tools to use in transforming ideas. One of those tools is attending the Ideas Festival and learning from the speakers.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the last time a full festival was able to take place was in summer 2019. That year, over 4,400 attendees from 49 states and 17 countries listened to representatives of the private sector, nonprofits and different governments.
Brettmann laughed when asked what she’s most looking forward to.
“I get that question a lot, and it’s really hard to say,” she said. “I’m spending a lot of time working on a track about beauty, and part of that narrative is looking at that much-debated theme of beauty in Western philosophy. We have philosophers coming from Harvard, Princeton and Vanderbilt, and I’m excited about that.”
Looking at this year’s festival and some of the topics being discussed, current events are definitely reflected.
“We will 100% be talking about Roe v Wade and what comes next,” Brettmann said.
There also will be a discussion about the Supreme Court and the power of the judicial branch.
New this year will be numerous outdoor venues as an accommodation to the pandemic. Tents that will hold from 150-600 participants will be erected between Paepcke Auditorium and the Meadows Building in much the same way tents were erected in that area for the 1949 Goethe Bicentennial that was a precursor to the Aspen Music Festival, the Aspen Institute and the Aspen Design Festival.
Another new aspect of this year’s Ideas Fest is a new media sponsor. After years of being sponsored by The Atlantic, the Aspen Institute last year announced a multiyear partnership with NBCU News Group.
The institute and NBCU News Group will collaborate on programming to create “engaging and informative festival content” and expand the festival’s reach across NBCU’s wide-reaching broadcast, cable, digital, audio and streaming platforms. As a result, national media exposure is expected to expand this year.
“We’ve been working closely with the editorial team that is drawn from a variety of NBCU platforms like CNBC and MSNBC,” Brettmann said. “They’ve been a fantastic resource for idea generation, and they have very deep contacts for speaker outreach.”
For more information, local events and ticket availability, visit aspenideas.org.
Here’s a list of potential speaker-and-topic highlights scheduled for the upcoming Aspen Ideas Festival:
• Michael McFaul, Putin’s end game
• Jen Hatmaker, rethinking our friendships
• Jonathan Haidt, the “uniquely stupid” decade
• Christo Grozev, media forensics and unpacking disinformation
• Melissa Murray, the power of the judicial branch
• John Doerr, six ways to solve the climate crisis
• Daniel Humm, changing the menu to save the planet
• Marin Alsop, our need to connect through art
• Jared Polis, proper wildfire mitigation