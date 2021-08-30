Seemingly every proprietor of a Main Street business in Carbondale received the same letter. It had no signature, but did have a hand-addressed envelope and Post-It note with the words “for your consideration” written. The return address was 511 Colorado Ave. — Carbondale Town Hall — but it didn’t come from any town official.
The two-page letter proposed a “child protection initiative,” titled “keeping sexuality away from children,” as an amendment to the existing Carbondale Age Friendly Community Initiative.
“Who is this troll and what is this? Batch proudly flew the rainbow flag during Pride month all of June and I will again at any time of the day, anytime of the month, anytime of the year I want,” Aly Sanguily, owner of Batch Provisions, wrote on her Facebook page upon receiving her letter on Thursday. “I will also continue to host space for nonprofits and events for LGBTQ and looking forward to getting my queens back over here soon. Has anyone else gotten one of these in the mail?”
Soon, the answer became clear: no, she wasn’t the only one. And the timing of the letter, which requests that “Carbondale streets, events and all public domains” be kept “G-rated” — that is, “avoiding the sexualization of children by removing from public view any and all ‘adult topics,’” suggesting that “only allowing XXX stores and the like to be located in industrial parts of town” as a solution to the perceived issue.
In addition to the content of the letter, which equates public displays of the rainbow flag symbolizing LGBQIA+ pride with exposing children to sexuality, Sanguily also highlighted the timing of the letter — the upcoming First Friday community celebration will include a Pride parade.
“Please note, there is a threat at the end: “If an adult is found to have a sexually related discussion with our child, the police will be the least of their worries,” Sanguily wrote. “My main concern at this point is the pride parade next first Friday that the local LGBTQ youth community is putting on.”
But while the letter itself didn’t include a signatory, its author presented to the town trustees during public comment at its Aug. 10 regular meeting.
Introducing himself as Dr. Kurt Hausy, he utilized his three minutes mostly reading verbatim the letter that he or someone with access to his documents subsequently sent to many town leaders. At the end of his three minutes, he made a more personal appeal: “At the middle school, they had hung a certain flag for gay pride month or whatever it was. That’s all great, but it’s exposing children to sexuality — it’s nothing against gay or any other sxuality; it’s children and sexuality. We have an eight year old, and I would love for them to go to public school, but that’s not going to happen now — not if they’re going to be exposed to what I consider adult topics. My wife and I’m sure other people do.”
Carbondale Town Trustee Marty Silverstein said Sunday evening that he didn’t recognize the man but that officials listened to the doctor’s statements respectfully for the full allowed three minutes, as they would have any citizen following the rules of decorum.
“We were respectful — we listened for three minutes; we do that for everyone. That’s the First Amendment at work,” Silverstein said.
But the trustee also made clear that the town would not tolerate any acts of discrimination, noting Carbondale’s culture of inclusivity. That will be on full display Friday, he said.
“There will be some people who choose to march under a rainbow flag and that is fine — that is their choice. No one should feel discouraged or excluded,” he said.
The letter points to five “examples,” as Hausy said during his address to the trustees, that “illustrate the topic.” In his first bullet point, he criticizes the nonprofit Gay for Good for being allowed to have a booth at Mountain Fair.
“At the recent Mountain Fair, the group ‘Gays for Good’ was granted a kiosk. On the Friday night of the fair, there were five to eight young children present under the tent in any given moment,” the letter laments. “One must wonder what children of any age are doing under the tent of a group based solely on sexual orientation, whether it be gay, straight, swingers, those who like group sex, those who engage in BDSM, or even those who dress up for sexual CosPlay.”
Silverstein didn’t mince words in his disagreement with that assessment, or about a group of students from the middle school wanting to participate in a Pride march.
“I don’t see why middle school kids marching in a parade should be so disturbing to anyone,” he said.
Sanguily, too, was clear Sunday evening in her comments: “It’s up to this community — it’s businesses and it’s leaders of all levels to continue to support our LGBTQ community more than we ever habe before and to not let words and threats dampen our message and spirits.”