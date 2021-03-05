A grand-opening ceremony for Pitkin County’s new 18,000-square-foot landfill operations and maintenance facility is planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday at 980 Jack Gredig Lane in Aspen.
There’s reason to celebrate as the $6.8 million facility is coming in two months ahead of schedule, according to Public Works Director Brian Pettet. Construction was completed in late February.
“In addition to the maintenance facility, the building houses an equipment storage bay, a crew meeting room, and office space for operations and maintenance personnel,” according to a statement from Pitkin County released Wednesday.
The facility was financed through solid waste tip fees, Pettet said Wednesday during a follow-up conversation.
“The 18,000-square-foot building was designed to meet or exceed rigorous energy efficiency standards. The state-of-the-art facility has an equipment wash area which utilizes a water reuse system,” the statement continued. “The design also incorporates extensive natural light and energy-efficient lighting throughout. The facility’s roof was constructed to accommodate solar panels, which will be installed in 2022.”
Pettet said the building is not visible from the scale house but is located about 600 feet above it and around the corner.
He said construction took between six and eight months. “They worked hard and Shaw put a lot of people on it. It went quickly.”
Cathy Hall, Pitkin County Solid Waste Director, said in the statement, “The landfill is home to a multitude of heavy equipment; the compactor alone weighs 95,000 pounds. It is difficult to simply load it up on a truck and haul it to the county’s fleet facility for service.”
She added: “Mechanics have had to service the big equipment in the field, in all sorts of weather conditions; employee safety was a prime driver in getting the operations and maintenance facility built.”
The facility will also serve as an overflow maintenance shop for other county vehicles and equipment, and the site’s new fuel farm provides additional county fuel capacity in the event of an emergency, according to the release.
“This was the next step in modernizing operations at the Solid Waste Center,” Pettet said, noting that it provides additional capacity to expand waste diversion programs, “including the popular use-it-again area” of the landfill.