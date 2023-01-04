It’s been more than a half year since the undefeated state champion Aspen Skiers basketball team scattered following the high school’s graduation ceremony in May.
The 10 seniors all went on different paths, with only two — Braden and Shae Korpela — moving on to the next level to continue playing competitive basketball. What took years of teambuilding and hard work was gone overnight.
Now, in recognition of the greatness of that team and its emotional leader, Skiers head coach Cory Parker created the inaugural Lucas Lee Alumni Game, which will be played Friday at Aspen High School.
The game will pit alumni from the program — mostly players from last year’s squad plus some special guests like Parker himself — against Aspen’s current varsity group, very few of which saw any varsity time before this season. But it isn’t so much about the competition as it is cementing that culture and providing for one of their own: All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to the Lucas Lee Fund, which is being used to put him through college at the University of Colorado in Boulder after losing both of his parents within months of each other suddenly before graduation.
“What we went through last year, which is part of our program’s identity, it’s who we are and it’s how we’ve become such a strong, connected family,” Parker said. “I told [Lee] my philosophy was that I want this to be, year-after-year, a really cool event that people look forward to and that he has done such an incredible job of being somebody that you want to continue to support and advocate for and be a part of.”
The school has held informal alumni events in previous years, Parker said, but they’ve all been more of an open gym format. Starting this year, the game will pit former players against current ones, with a majority of last year’s seniors finding their way back to be a part of it, once again bringing together a group whose lives revolved around basketball.
During COVID-19, the players hooped in parking lots and parking corrals, anywhere they wouldn’t get in trouble for training. For their high school careers, it encompassed them. In March last year, it culminated in an undefeated season: a triumphant climax, but one with a steep and swift resolution. It would be the last competitive basketball game eight of those seniors would play. Now they get a chance to lace ’em up together again.
“We always talked about how [the state championship] would be the last time playing,” now sophomore Tommy Franceschi, one of the few non-seniors to see varsity playing time last year, said. “To have this is super nice, especially since it’s a fundraiser for Lucas.”
Lee won a home playoff game with the Skiers on March 4, going home to find that his mother had died unexpectedly. Insisting on staying with the team, he went on to be a sparkplug in the team’s win-or-go-home game the next day. He scored 10 points, including several in the first quarter as the rest of the team struggled to a nine-point deficit at the first buzzer.
Aspen came back and won 51-38 amid a sea of white T-shirts saying “Aspen Strong” with Lee’s number three, made overnight in support of the player that both Franceschi and Parker called the “glue” of the team, even before the tragedy.
“Lucas meant a lot to us. We were all really tight with him and I just feel like he was also our glue even though he was going through hard times,” Franceschi said. “He just held all of us together.”
When Lee’s father also died before his high school graduation, it left him with little to go to college with, Parker said. So, the coach set up the Lucas Lee Fund to cover his college costs. So far, the fund has allowed Lee to only be on the hook for $1,700, Parker said.
“Every single dollar that’s being contributed to this fund is going directly to tuition and books and for him to live a normal, comfortable life there as a freshman in college,” Parker said.
However, dependent on financial aid, the fund may run out before Lee’s four years at CU are done. Part of the reason for formalizing the alumni game was to reinvigorate the local community to provide assistance, Parker said. The fund previously engaged the community at AHS’s graduation ceremony in May, including donation information in the event’s handout.
All proceeds from Friday’s $5 tickets will go directly to the fund. Donations also can be made via Zelle online transfer to donatelucaslee@gmail.com or by dropping off or mailing checks to the Hopkins Avenue location of Alpine Bank, payable to the Lucas Lee Fund.
As for the game itself, Parker hopes to see it blossom into an annual event with alumni participants from across classes and potentially adding a women’s alumni game. For now, it’ll mostly be the state champs and some special guests, including Parker, who graduated in 2008 and would tease last year’s team that his group was more talented. The Skiers were state runners-up in 2010, but never took home the championship — a fact that has Parker holding his tongue these days.
“They’re always going to have the last word in that argument,” Parker said. “Coming away with a ring is something I’ll never be able to state as a player. They were an extremely special team. I think I am almost ready to admit that the 2021-22 team was the best basketball team that Aspen High School has had.”
Tip off for the game is 6:30 p.m. at the Aspen High School gymnasium.