There was a theme of persevering and enduring in the Aspen High gym on Tuesday as the Skiers graduated six athletes to college athletes, and it wasn’t just among a cross-country runner and two nordic skiers.
Beyond the normal trials and tribulations of being a high school athlete, the class of 2023 also came into high school just months before COVID-19 brought a premature end to their freshman years. They also lost a beloved classmate before they all got to flip their tassels and toss their caps. Through a pandemic, loss, injuries and just being high schoolers, six athletes found their way to the next level.
“The perseverance through adversity is really impressive to see through all the athletes here,” Austin Weiss, whose daughter Elsie Weiss is going to the University of Alaska Fairbanks for Nordic skiing, said. “To see it over and over again, that growth is rarely linear and it speaks to the character of these athletes.”
Joining the younger Weiss on the stage was Riley MacArthur, committed to San Diego State University for dance; Gavin Gianneschi, headed to Howard University in Washington, D.C., for lacrosse; Michaela Kenny, off to Fairfield University in Connecticut for cross-country running; Eske Roennau, a fellow Nordic skier headed for Bates College in Maine; and Nate Thomas, headed to Colorado School of Mines to play football.
MacArthur was a co-captain of Aspen’s national champion dance team, taking home two state titles as well and had been with the program from the start. Gianneschi battled back from a knee injury to captain the lacrosse team just months later. Kenny was an all-state runner, leading the team to podiums at state and regional championships. Roennau already earned his place on the Danish national junior team. Thomas led Aspen football in the immediate aftermath of the tragic death of teammate Carson Clettenberg. Weiss won individual state championships and recently podiumed on the national junior circuit.
“It was weird because we didn’t have the real high school experience,” Thomas said. “We made it halfway through the first year and then right after that it was done. Doing school at home, we didn’t get an actual high school experience until junior year. I never really understood until I got into the school for real.”
Both Gianneschi and MacArthur had recent leg injuries that jeopardized their senior seasons. But both competed through the pain and were rewarded with playoff berths and personal accolades.
“Gavin was coming into his senior year unsure when and if he was going to play. He found a way,” lacrosse coach Tommy Cox said. “Every single day I watched Gavin go up and down. He would doubt himself, ‘I cannot finish the running.’ (But) he would finish the running.”
Kenny said she initially was seeking out lacrosse opportunities for herself before Fairfield approached her. With a representation of underclassmen in attendance for the ceremony, she offered some advice for athletes following her.
“The biggest piece I have is to just fall back on your teammates and your friends, because everyone has hard days and everyone has moments where it feels like it could be the end of your sport or you don’t feel like doing it anymore,” Kenny said. “But being able to rely on the people you run with or play lacrosse with or ski with every single day and your coaches and teachers and people like (athletic trainer) Celty (Fitterer), it just means so much and they can really help you.”
AHS held its first signing day under Castrese last year, sending off what he believed to be a record of 10 signees.
The six seniors will graduate with the rest of their class on June 3.