When Eric McCready transitioned to head coach of the Aspen High School football team ahead of last season, he said he wanted to reinvigorate the program, specifically the excitement and the fanfare around home games.
The plans for Friday’s home opener of his second season at the helm showcase the thought put into it.
On its own, a week-one contest against the largest school in the Roaring Fork Valley would have a circle around it on the calendar. But when the Skiers host Glenwood Springs on Friday, the work on the program — and school in general — tackled throughout the previous year will be on display.
“Everybody’s invested, everybody’s excited,” McCready said. “This is why you play football — because everybody’s really excited about coming back to campus, getting everybody back in town — and then the football, which we’re going to call ‘The Show’ this year. We’ll see what it does.”
It starts with the team itself, but extends out into other programs at the school and into the community. On the gridiron, around 50 players came out for the season, besting last year’s starting mark by 16, according to McCready. At a school flush with athletes competing in multiple sports, many of them have been training in some form since January, he said.
The school finished a new weight room in January, which McCready said rivals some smaller colleges. Athletes have been putting in the work there, out on the field and wherever they could get room as the district’s bond construction continued throughout the summer.
The school also revamped its stadium presentation with new lighting and sound last season and has coordinated closely with the school’s national-champion dance team to tailor its in-game performances.
“The game atmosphere is going to be awesome. They’re talking about a whole new atmosphere,” McCready said. “Talk about everybody being invested from the top down. … The community is so involved in what we do here from fundraising to parents’ support to coaches.”
On the turf, the Skiers will face a big test before they even get their course syllabi for the school year. In hosting Glenwood Springs, they’ll face the largest school in the valley that just narrowly missed a spot in the 3A state playoffs with a ranking of No. 17 by MaxPreps. (The top 16 teams as determined by CHSAA advance to the postseason.) Aspen, by contrast, went 2-7 and finished 34th in the 2A rankings.
The teams last met to open the 2021 spring season, with Glenwood taking a 41-14 victory.
But excitement is high among the ranks of the Skiers for the challenge.
“It’s a big first game for us, playing someone in the valley and a team with a lot of friends,” senior captain Will Gerardi said. “It’s a big marker for our season for sure. We’re playing the biggest school in the valley and they’re going to have a strong team. They’re going to have a bunch of kids that are really going to get after it.”
The game wasn’t originally scheduled to take place — Aspen was set to start the season on Aug. 25 at Gunnison before Battle Mountain canceled their season, leaving teams one game short on their schedules.
“We were supposed to play them in week three or four, but once they canceled their season everybody they were going to play against all just started picking up the phone immediately, calling everyone and saying, ‘Hey, do you want a game?’” McCready said. “Glenwood was the obvious choice, and an obvious choice for them too, because we wanted to stay close. We flipped a coin for who hosted the game and so we lucked out there.”
It leaves the Skiers with a quirky schedule, starting before the first bell for classes rings. They then play their Gunnison game before taking a week off for Experiential Education, where students travel out of town. The team comes back to host Meeker on Sept. 8 before getting another week off when they were supposed to play Battle Mountain. As a result, Aspen has two byes in the first five weeks of the season.
But the time to worry about that is later. For now, it’s football season. Kickoff at the Aspen Turf is scheduled on Friday for 7 p.m.
“We’ve really just been getting after it. We’re eager to play for sure,” Gerardi said. “We’ve been counting the days since the summer started. We’ve been marking this game off on our calendar for sure.”