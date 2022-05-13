As if erasing a three-goal deficit wasn’t exciting enough, the Aspen girls lacrosse team’s second-round playoff victory also featured: a last-second, game-tying goal overturned, an athletic director being issued a yellow card, a head coach ejected and a referee making an announcement over the public address system.
“It was definitely very nerve-wracking but it just felt so good to win that game against a team that’s really scrappy,” Aspen senior Georgia Hollander said. “I know that we worked a little harder so I know that we deserved that win.”
Deserved may not be the word of choice for Cherokee Trail head coach Blake Macklin, who was ejected following the conclusion of the 7-6 contest by referee Andrew Christensen after he was heard telling Christensen, “You handed them that game on a silver platter.”
Moments earlier, before the postgame handshake and Aspen victory celebration, Macklin’s team was the one lifting their sticks in the air in joy. The Cougars scored as the final horn expired, knotting the game at 7-7 and seemingly being destined for overtime.
However, the two seconds Cherokee Trail needed to get the shot off were re-added to the game clock following an out-of-bounds ball. The clock continued to run, but the referees disagreed on the call.
A rule change prior to this season was Aspen’s saving grace. Prior to the 2022 season, an out of bounds ball would have stopped the clock since the game was in its final two minutes. Christensen and his assistant dove into the rulebook, citing a changed rule that says the game is only stopped if there is a foul in the critical scoring area and announced the call reversal of the stadium’s speakers, triggering Aspen’s postgame celebration.
Aspen head coach Amanda Trendell, a member of the lacrosse league’s rules committee, never doubted the rule and challenged the two seconds put on the clock.
“It helps to know the rules,” Trendell said.
Trendell watched her team go down 4-1 in the first 13 minutes of the game but take control of possession in the second half and keep the Cougars from scoring in the final three-quarters of the game.
They rallied back to trail 4-3 at the half and took their first lead on a Mia Seltzer goal with just under eight minutes remaining in the contest.
Hollander scored four goals, fellow senior Lindsey Heineken had one and junior Michaela Kenny had a goal and an assist. Freshman Darienne Kenny had four draw controls, sophomore Madelyn Haerter forced two turnovers and goalie Isabella Haneman made five saves in the victory.
From there, they tried to contain the ball in the offensive end, but a late turnover gave Cherokee Trail life. They forced an opportunity with just under two seconds left on the clock but watched time expire and be replaced ahead of their game-tying goal.
Earlier in the contest, Christensen warned Cherokee Trail Athletic Director Steve Carpenter that he would have to stand with the team if he was going to coach during the game. At the time, Carpenter was on the opposite end of the field, near the designated visitor seating. When Carpenter did not relocate quick enough for Christensen’s liking, the Cougars were given a yellow card. Carpenter, once informed that the ref wanted him to move quicker, broke out a light jog but the team was still cited.
Furthermore, play was momentarily stopped by the referees at one point in the game to issue a sportsmanship warning over the public address system to fans of both teams.
The win advances No. 7 Aspen to the quarterfinals on Saturday, where they’ll travel to No. 2 Thompson Valley in Loveland. The Eagles topped No. 15 Roaring Fork 19-13 on Thursday to improve to 14-1 on the season. They won the 4A North League with an undefeated 10-0 record.