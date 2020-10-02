On Lydia Styslinger’s first day on set of an upcoming feature film, the local teen opened the door to her trailer to find a polaroid camera and a handwritten note from her co-star, Robert DeNiro.
“Break a leg, Lydia,” read the note, which is now framed inside the Aspen High School senior’s bedroom.
DeNiro is one of many movie stars that the 18-year-old worked with while filming “The War with Grandpa,” which releases nationwide — and at the Isis Theatre — next Friday.
The feel-good family comedy also features the likes of Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Jane Seymour, Cheech Marin, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley and Laura Marano.
“It was super cool, and all of the stars were so kind and approachable,” Styslinger said of the experience in a phone interview Thursday. “They really set examples for everyone in the business.”
Born and raised in Birmingham, Styslinger and her family moved to the valley the summer before her freshman year at Aspen High School. The Alabama native landed her first on-camera commercial at age 9 and has been acting ever since.
Styslinger is also featured in the upcoming civil rights drama, “Son of the South,” and has appeared in Ed Burns’ “Summertime,” “Ten Minutes Gone,” “Trauma Center” and “Life on the Line” with John Travolta and Kate Bosworth.
Locally, Styslinger is involved with Theatre Aspen and Aspen High School productions. Her teachers at both institutions say that Styslinger stands out, in part because of her ability to excel at both television and film as well as theater.
“I think it’s pretty rare to be good at both. I think you either have a knack for acting for the stage or for the camera,” Aspen High School theater teacher Logan Carter said Thursday. “They’re very different mediums, and she has a very natural ability, which is very good for camera because the camera picks up on those subtleties. Lydia’s always had that natural ability, and when it comes to stage, it’s about amplifying those emotions and really projecting and magnifying the expression through your body and facial expressions.”
Carter has taught Styslinger since she was a freshman and is currently instructing her International Baccalaureate theater class.
Theatre Aspen Director of Education Graham Northrup, who’s also worked with Styslinger for a few years, echoed that sentiment. He called Styslinger’s style of acting “lovely and understated.”
A self-proclaimed “film-trailer junkie,” Northrup said he learned about Styslinger’s upcoming role after she appeared in the promo clip on YouTube.
“She just flashed on the screen!” Northrup said. “I got all excited and emailed her and her mom.”
Carter said she also learned about the film organically, noting Styslinger’s more humble nature. “She’s not one of those theater kids who’s like, ‘Look at me!’” he said. “It’s crazy … how cool that she’s going to be in a feature film with some of the most iconic actors of our time? And just the exposure.”
Northrup added how gratifying it is to see his students pursue their love of performing.
For Styslinger, theater serves as an escape from everyday life — and perhaps now more so than ever.
“That’s part of why I love theater,” Styslinger wrote to Carter in a survey asking what her students hope to take away from the class. “It takes me away from the stress of the world around me and puts me into a totally different character who has a completely different perspective than me.”
The high school senior has juggled acting and on-set schooling with a “normal” kid life from a young age. “The War with Grandpa,” in fact, was filmed five years ago, before Styslinger and her family moved to Aspen. The delay in the film’s release was due to a change in the distributor and film rights, according to a spokesperson for the film.
When Styslinger isn’t on a set or a stage, the Aspen teen loves to hike, play tennis, paddleboard and, of course, ski. “Anything that gets me outdoors,” she said.
Styslinger said she hopes folks will catch “The War with Grandpa” in theaters next week, laugh and “forget about their troubles for two hours.”