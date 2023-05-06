Aspen senior Hannah Zack is off to the tennis state tournament following her second place at regionals Friday in Grand Junction.
After what AHS head coach Chris Kilgore called “an up and down” season for Zack, including transitioning from doubles to singles, she’s off to see what the best competition in the state looks like next week in Colorado Springs.
“It was definitely a super-happy moment for me and my team,” Zack said. “I’m super excited. I’ve never been to state before and I was doubles last year, so to make it in singles is really exciting.”
Zack first beat Cedaredge’s Mary Locke in a clean sweep Friday morning, winning 6-3 and 6-1 in the best-of-three-sets match. She then fell behind Steamboat Springs’ Lyla Baker in the semifinals 6-2 in the first set before reversing the score in the second, tying at 1-1. Zack said her winning point in the decisive third set just cleared the net, concluding it was “one of the best matches I’ve ever played.”
She fell two sets to none to Vail Christian’s Jessie Allen in the finals, but her second seed earned her a trip to the state tournament. Allen did not lose a set through the tournament and gave up a total of just nine points.
Zack is the only local competitor with a sure-thing spot in the state tournament, but there’s a slim chance for some of her teammates and some Glenwood Springs Demons to qualify as alternates after finishing third in their brackets. Glenwood senior Siri Henderson placed third in No. 1 singles and her teammate Tess Goscha bronzed in No. 2 singles. Aspen’s Amelia Hecht and Great Holton are the alternates out of the No. 1 doubles bracket and Sofia Darmau de Bernede and Madelyn McAllister will serve as alternates in No. 2 doubles. The alternates compete if for whatever reason the No. 1 or No. 2 seed cannot make the trip to states.
For the majority of local tennis players, it marks the end of the season. Basalt, which went 0-9 during the regular season, did not place any athletes in the top three of their regional brackets.
Aspen, with six seniors including Zack, went 4-4 on the head-to-head portion of the schedule, according to MaxPreps.
“We had great leadership this year,” Kilgore, in his first year as both the boys and girls tennis coach after coming from Basalt High, said. “So it’s going to be sad to see them go. I wish I had been with them for more than one year. … But we’re kind of building and what I’m looking forward to is sticking with this team and building the program up and really trying to rise to the top of Region 8.”
Glenwood Springs similarly went 4-4 in head-to-heads this year. But dissimilarly, the Demons rostered only one senior in Henderson. Head coach Jon Zalinski said the team had 28 players originally sign up to join the team, and they’ll promote eight juniors and five sophomores next season.
“It was a super-solid year especially with the big hurdle of trying to get matches in between snow,” Zalinski said. “We’re a contender, we’re in the mix. Some other teams have more seniors taking off so it provides opportunity. We had a solid, solid season with some great potential players coming up. … I’m assuming they’ll all return, so I’m kind of pumped up about it.”
The state tournament starts on Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Day one track and field results
Day one of the 3A and 4A Western Slope League track and field regionals saw mostly preliminary heats. Aspen finished day one in sixth place as a team on the girls side and seventh on the boys, while Basalt sat in eighth on the girls side and fifth on the boys in 3A. In 4A, Glenwood was in a tie for third on the girls side and sixth on the boys.
Saturday will see the events that local schools excel at, like the 100-meter dash, 800-meter sprint medley relay and some of the longer running distances. Watch for next week’s preps roundup in the Aspen Daily News for full results and state qualifiers.